Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Prediction Match 17, WPL 2026

The WPL 2026 is heading towards an interesting turn as two strong contenders for a place in the playoffs are set to collide in the next game. Delhi Capitals Women are scheduled to take on Gujarat Giants Women in the next game. This contest will be live at 7:30 PM IST on January 27 (Tuesday) at BCA Stadium. DC-W have two wins on the bounce, which has helped them to stay in the top three.

They have six points, and beating GG-W on Tuesday means they will overtake Mumbai Indians for the second spot. Similarly, GG-W also earned two points from their previous game against UP Warriorz and have six points. Their situation is pretty similar to DC-W. But as the two teams are looking pretty good, the expectation for this thriller game rises more. This match can prove to be a make or break for these sides.

Read More

GG-W vs DC-W: Match Info.

· Tournament : Women’s Premier League 2026

· Match : Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Match 17

· Venue : BCA Stadium, Vadodara

BCA Stadium, Vadodara · Time : 7:30 PM IST

· Date : January 27, 2026 (Tuesday)

GG-W vs DC-W: Head-to-Head: DC-W (4) – GG-W (3)

Gujarat Giants beat Delhi Capitals once this season and have won three games against DC-W. Meanwhile, the Capitals have won four out of seven matches between the two.

GG-W vs DC-W: Pitch Report

The wicket in Vadodara is largely in favor of the batters. There is enough help for the fast bowlers with the new ball, but after the first few overs, there will not be much help. The boundaries are very short, and the wicket is expected to get flattened in the later stages of the game.

GG-W vs DC-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

GG-W vs DC-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday evening for this game is clear with a humidity index of 64 percent. The temperature is predicted to be around 27°C with a moderate wind speed between 9 and 11 kmph.

GG-W vs DC-W: Last Five Results

Gujarat Giants Women : W, L, L, L, W

: W, L, L, L, W Delhi Capitals Women: L, W, L, W, W

GG-W vs DC-W: Predicted XIs:

DC Women: L. Wolvaardt, L. Lee (wk), S. Verma, J. Rodrigues (c), C, Henry, N. Prasad, M. Kapp, M. Mani, S. Charani, S. Rana, N. Sharma

GG Women: D. Wyatt-Hodge, B. Mooney (wk), A. Gardner (c), A. Sharma, S. Devine, K. Ahuja, B. Fulmali, R. Singh, H. Kumari, K. Gautam, R. Gayakwad

GG-W vs DC-W: Top Players

DC Women: Lizelle Lee has proved to be the best batter for DC-W this season. She brings in her aggressive template and can take it away if she gets set.

GG Women: Sophie Devine was the game-changer last time these two teams met. She has been the best player for GG-W and is expected to do well again.

GG-W vs DC-W Today’s Match Prediction: This match is important for both sides because there are only a few matches left to the playoffs. A win will virtually put them in the front for the race of the next round. DC-W have the momentum with two consecutive wins, but they need to show more consistency.

But they will be confident to do so. GG-W also had a great last game, but before that they had three consecutive defeats. Their Indian players have yet to fire with full potential. Their bowling is an area of concern. Hence, we believe that DC-W are better suited to cross the line here.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!