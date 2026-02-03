Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Eliminator Prediction, WPL 2026

The time has come for the first of the knockout games to be played in the WPL 2026. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are one win away from winning their second WPL title. But they will face the winner of the Eliminator in the final. The Eliminator game will see a contest between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants. This match will be live at 7:30 PM IST at BCA Stadium on February 3 (Tuesday).

Already these two sides have played two games this season, and both games have ended in favor of the GG-W. Interestingly, both games have seen the same pattern where DC-W have lost the match in the final over bowled by Sophie Devine. DC-W have seen contributions from their key players in recent matches, and they will be feeling confident heading into this game. GG-W have three wins on the trot, and they will fancy their chances for this game.

GG-W vs DC-W: Match Info.

· Tournament : Women’s Premier League 2026

· Match : Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Eliminator

· Venue : BCA Stadium, Vadodara

BCA Stadium, Vadodara · Time : 7:30 PM IST

· Date : February 03, 2026 (Tuesday)

GG-W vs DC-W: Head-to-Head: GG-W (4) – DC-W (4)

GG-W won two games this season against DC-W, which has made the head-to-head contest pretty even. Out of 8 games between these two sides, both teams have recorded four wins each.

GG-W vs DC-W: Pitch Report

The pitch at BCA Stadium has been in favor of the batting sides. This wicket has no grass, and the bounce has been consistent, which has allowed the batters to play their shots on the up. Batting conditions are expected to remain similar throughout. Hence, it will be an interesting move to bat first and put up a good total, which can increase the pressure in this must-win game.

GG-W vs DC-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

GG-W vs DC-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday evening in Vadodara shows clear weather with the average temperature around 27°C. The humidity will be hanging between 50 and 55 percent with a moderate wind speed around 16 kmph.

GG-W vs DC-W: Last Five Results

Delhi Capitals Women: L, W, W, L, w

Gujarat Giants Women: L, L, W, W, W

GG-W vs DC-W: Predicted XIs:

DC Women: S. Verma, L. Wolvaardt, L. Lee (wk), J. Rodrigues (c), M. Kapp, N. Prasad, C. Henry, S. Rana, M. Mani, S. Charani, N. Sharma

GG Women: S. Devine, B. Mooney (wk), A. Sharma, G. Wareham, A. Gardner (c), B. Fulmali, K. Gautam, K. Ahuja, T. Kanwer, R. Singh Thakur, R. Gayakwad

GG-W vs DC-W: Top Players

GG Women: Sophie Devine has already won two consecutive MOTM games against DC-W, and she will be the big threat for Delhi Capitals Women in this game as well.

MI Women: It is a big game, and you need your best player to perform. Captain Jemimah Rodrigues did well in the previous game, and being a captain, she is expected to perform here in this game.

GG-W vs DC-W Today’s Match Prediction: There is little difference between these two sides. For GG-W, the form of their overseas stars has been good, and they have played a big role in helping the team to qualify here. With DC-W, not only overseas stars but also their local players have done well. GG-W depends a lot on Sophie Devine.

She is their leading wicket-taker and scorer this season. So, it is important that she can produce a good performance here. Ash Gardner, Anushka Sharma and Beth Mooney have also been in decent form. That all gives them a little edge over DC-W in this game and they have a better chance for a win.

