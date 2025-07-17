GLO vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction for Vitality T20 Blast 2025, South Group

GLO vs SUS: A total of four exciting clashes are scheduled to take place on Thursday in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast 2025. These games are very important for the pre-quarterfinal stage. The defending champion, Gloucestershire, are all set to take on the former champion, Sussex, in the game to be played in the South Group.

This contest is slated to be held at College Ground, Cheltenham, starting at 8:30 PM. The current situation of these two sides isn't good, as they have a very slim chance of making it to the quarterfinal round. Gloucestershire are in the bottom three with 20 points. They have bagged only five wins in 12 matches.

This win can make or break the future of these sides in this tournament. On the other hand, Sussex are placed one spot above the current champion. Sussex have 22 points on the board. Four points here will help them to jump into the top four of the points table. That will give them a chance to go ahead in the race.

GLO vs SUS: Match Info.

· Tournament: Vitality T20 Blast 2025

· Match: Gloucestershire (GLO) vs Sussex (SUS), South Group

· Venue: College Ground, Cheltenham

· Time: 8:30 PM IST

· Date: July 17, 2025 (Thursday)

GLO vs SUS: Head-to-Head Stats: GLO (11) – SUS (15)

There have been a total of 27 games played between these two champions. Sussex are marginally ahead with a total of 15 wins as compared to 11 wins for Gloucestershire, with one game ending with no result.

GLO vs SUS: Pitch Report

The College Ground tends to offer a good batting surface. This venue is used occasionally to host domestic matches. This stadium generally has a great batting wicket, and the boundaries are not big enough. One can consider this a high-scoring venue which has hosted some high-scoring thrillers.

GLO vs SUS: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: N/A (Not televised in India)

· Digital: Sony LIV or Jio Hotstar (App or website)

GLO vs SUS: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday afternoon in Cheltenham is overcast. The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 27°C. There is a prediction of rain with a 20 percent chance, with a moderate wind speed of 15-17 km/h, and the humidity is likely to be around 55 to 60 percent.

GLO vs SUS: Predicted XIs:

Gloucestershire (GLO): D Arcy Short, Miles Hammond, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Ben Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Marchant de Lange, Graeme van Buuren, David Payne, Josh Shaw, Ajeet Dale

Sussex (SUS): Daniel Hughes, Tom Clark, Tom Alsop. James Coles, John Simpson (wk), Danny Lamb, Tymal Mills (c), George Thomas, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Nathan McAndrew, Jack Carson

GLO vs SUS: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Cameron Bancroft

· Batters: Jack Taylor, Daniel Hughes, Miles Hammond

· All-rounders: D’Arcy Short (Captain), Nathan McAndrew, James Coles (Vice Captain), Oliver Prince

· Bowlers: Tymil Mills, Oliver Edward Rogers, David Payne

Dream11 Prediction: This is a must-win game for both teams, which is why the pressure will be massive. The team that can handle it well will get an edge. But overall, the head-to-head record is slightly with Sussex. But they are coming off consecutive defeats and are not doing well.

Gloucestershire won their last match, which must have given them some sort of confidence. They did well in both departments and looked good. That momentum can help going ahead in this contest. That is why Gloucestershire are likely to get a win here.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!