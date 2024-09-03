Former South Africa cricketer JP Duminy named head coach for Sharjah Warriorz

Sharjah [UAE]: Ahead of the third season of the International League T20 (ILT20), Sharjah Warriorz announced the former South African cricketer JP Duminy as the the head coach of the team. Duminy takes over the baton from fellow Proteas cricketer and coach Johan Botha, who had led the team admirably in the second edition of the ILT20.

Duminy who was the batting coach for the Warriorz in the previous edition of the ILT20, is among the most experienced cricketers in the T20 format. The 40-year-old was well known for his dynamic batting and the ability to score at a fast pace, apart from being an ace fielder and a bowler, who was tough to score off. A left-handed batter, he has played 345 matches in the format and has scored 8,331 runs in the time, and boasts of a strike rate that is in excess of 120. The right-arm off-break bowler, he has also picked up 99 wickets in his career.

In the world of franchise cricket, the former all-rounder has plied his trade in the IPL, the CPL and the Pakistan Super League. Duminy, who was an important part of the South African cricket team during his playing days, has also turned out for the likes of Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, the Barbados Tridents and Islamabad United, as per a release by ILT20.

Having kicked off his career from Cape Town, Duminy has traversed the length and breadth of the cricketing world, entertaining one and all with his action-packed brand of cricket. The all-rounder is well-versed with the playing conditions in the UAE, the Warriorz mentality, and also brings along his experience of more than 15 years of cricket at the highest level.

Earlier in 2023, Duminy had been appointed as the batting coach for the South African men's white-ball cricket teams, and the team performed brilliantly with the bat at the ODI World Cup in India, where they regularly scored in excess of 300. He has also been the Head Coach at the Paarl Royals in the SA20 league and at the Boland Rocks' provincial team.

Speaking on the occasion, Duminy said as quoted by ILT20 release, "I am delighted to take up the challenge of being the Head Coach with the Sharjah Warriorz. This is an excellent set-up, which is vibrant and full of optimism and ideas for the upcoming season. We are looking forward to building a strong squad for this year, and we are excited to see what lies in store for us."

—ANI