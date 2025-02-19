Fakhar Zaman's Early Injury Disrupts Pakistan's Champions Trophy Opener vs NZ

Karachi: Pakistan's title defense in the Champions Trophy got off to a rocky start as Fakhar Zaman was forced off the field just two deliveries into their opening match against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The incident occurred when New Zealand opener Will Young drove Shaheen Afridi through the covers, beating the infield. Zaman sprinted after the ball and managed to cut it off, palming it to Babar Azam for the return throw. However, he immediately showed signs of discomfort in his lower back and signalled for a substitution. Despite walking back to the dressing room unaided with the physio, he had to leave the field. Fortunately, he returned after New Zealand lost their second wicket in the ninth over.

"Fakhar Zaman is being assessed and examined for a muscular sprain and further updates will be provided in due course," the PCB said in a statement, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan has already suffered an injury setback in similar circumstances, with Saim Ayub ruled out of the tournament. During a Test match against South Africa, Ayub chased a ball toward the boundary and ended up twisting his ankle, resulting in a fracture that will sideline him until at least mid-March. Fakhar, who was not originally part of Pakistan's ODI plans, was called up as Ayub's replacement. He made an immediate impact, scoring 84 off 69 balls and 41 off 28 in his first two matches back in the team.

Pakistan did receive some positive news on the fitness front, as Haris Rauf was deemed fit to play. The fast bowler had suffered a side strain in the opening game of the recent triangular series involving Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa. That same day, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra sustained an injury after losing track of a ball while fielding at the boundary, which struck him on the forehead. He required stitches, and though he showed no signs of delayed concussion and participated in training, he was not selected for this match. He was, however, seen running drinks for his teammates.

This game marks the return of ICC tournament cricket to Pakistan for the first time since 1996, drawing massive crowds outside Karachi's National Stadium hours before the start. The opening ceremony, attended by Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari, featured an Air Force fly-past parade. (ANI)