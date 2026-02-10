England vs West Indies Prediction, Match 15, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The two-time champion, England, had a tough first game in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 when Nepal took them very close to an embarrassment. The match came down to the last ball, and Sam Curran held his nerves well and defended 10 runs in the last over. The win margin was just four runs in the end. That win must have raised some questions on the current English team. They failed with the bat.

Their two premier bowlers, Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer, were toothless. But they will hope for a better show as they look to take on West Indies in their next game. This contest will be live from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday at 7 PM IST. West Indies started the tournament with a comprehensive win. Shimron Hetmyer played yet another game-changing knock, and Romario Shepherd had his second hat-trick in T20I. The Caribbean side will be confident and will look to produce a good performance for this game.

ENG vs WI: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : England vs West Indies, Match 15

· Venue : Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai · Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 11, 2026 (Wednesday)

ENG vs WI: Head-to-Head: ENG (19) – WI (18)

The head-to-head contest between these former champions is very tight. Out of 38 T20Is, England have won 19 games, and the West Indies have 18 wins, as one game has been called off.

ENG vs WI: Pitch Report

Wankhede Stadium has a good batting deck, which has good bounce, which helps the batters to play big shots. The square boundaries are also short, which makes it tough for the bowling sides. It is a good chase venue, and batting conditions are expected to be pretty good.

ENG vs WI: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

ENG vs WI: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday evening in Mumbai suggests humid conditions, with the humidity level crossing 55 percent. The expected temperature is to be around 26 and 28°C, with a moderate wind speed of 8 km/h.

ENG vs WI: Last Five Results

West Indies: NR, W, W, W, W

England: W, L, L, W, W

England vs West Indies: Predicted XIs:

England: J. Buttler (wk), P. Salt, H. Brook (c), J. Bethell, T. Banton, W. Jacks, S. Curran, L. Dawson, J. Archer, A. Rashid, L. Wood

West Indies: S. Hope (c & wk), B. King, S. Hetmyer, R. Powell, S. Rutherford, R. Shepherd, A. Hosein, J. Holder, M. Forde, G. Motie, S. Joseph

ENG vs WI: Players to Watch out for

West Indies: Shimron Hetmyer is in great form with the bat. His confidence is also very high, and he is not letting the opposition settle with the ball.

England: Sam Curran is very important for this English side. He won them the game against Nepal and also adds a lot of value with the bat.

England vs West Indies Today’s Match Prediction: England have a destructive batting unit, and West Indies also have strong batting resources. Both teams will like this batting track in Mumbai. With two teams with almost similar batting power, it will all come down to the bowling. West Indies have been inconsistent with the ball in recent years.

Largely because they are carrying a lot of all-rounders and have very few specialist bowlers. On the other hand, England have a better bowling combination, which can work well under pressure, as they did against Nepal. That is why England are expected to beat West Indies in this game.

