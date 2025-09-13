England vs South Africa Prediction 3rd T20I, South Africa tour of England 2025

England vs South Africa Prediction: The third T20I will determine the winner of the ongoing three-match T20I series.

The world witnessed a brute display of power hitting in Manchester when the English batter went berserk in a must-win game and went on to become the first T20I side to score a 300+ total among the full members. The game saw several records get tumbled and England winning it quite easily. Now, with the series on the line, these two sides will play in the final game of the tour.

This contest will be live from Trent Bridge on Sunday at 7 PM IST. Harry Brook will be happy with the way his team performed and showed their dominance. Fans will have high hopes for England once again, and everyone will want them to break the boundaries once again. It is South Africa who need to find the answers. They had a horrendous bowling display; Kwena Maphaka, who conceded runs at an economy rate of 10.20, was their best bowler.

ENG vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of England 2025

· Match: England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I

· Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

· Time: 11 PM IST

· Date: September 12, 2025 (Friday)

England vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: ENG (13) – SA (14)

There is not much difference between these two sides in the 28 T20Is played between them. South Africa are one win ahead with 14 victories, while England have bagged 13 wins, whereas one match has been washed out.

ENG vs SA: Pitch Report

Trent Bridge is another batting-friendly venue in England. It offers a rather flat surface, which has seen some massive T20I totals in the past. The straight boundaries are short, and batters can use the bounce to good effect. We might see another 200+ total here in this game.

ENG vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

ENG vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday indicates a 35 percent chance of rain during the game time in Nottingham. The temperature in the afternoon will be around 13°C with humidity of 60 percent and 15 km/h wind speed.

ENG vs SA: Last Five Results

England: W, W, W, L, W

South Africa: L, W, L, W, L

England vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

England XI: P. Salt, H. Brook (c), J. Buttler (wk), J. Bethell, S. Curran, T. Banton, W. Jacks, J. Archer, L. Dawson, A. Rashid, L. Wood

South Africa XI: R. Rickelton (wk), L. dre Pretorius, A. Markram ©, D. Brevis, T. Stubbs, C. Bosch, S. Muthusamy, M. Jansen, K. Rabada, K. Maphaka, N. Burger

ENG vs SA: Probable Best Batter

England: After scoring England's fastest T20I ton, Phil Salt will be confident and will hope to cash in on his rich form to take his team to win.

South Africa: Aiden Markram is the only batter that has shown form in both matches. Being a captain, he will have a big responsibility on his shoulders.

ENG vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

England: Marco Jansen's role will be very important. If he can get some early wickets with his swing, he can change the game.

South Africa: Jofra Archer bowled a match-winning spell in the second game and made the difference. He is bowling in good rhythm and can bowl another impactful spell.

England vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: England will come out in their own way of playing. The way they dealt with the bowler, they will be looking to put the opposition under more pressure. England have all the odds in their favor. Their bowlers executed the plans, and playing so much T20 cricket helped them as well.

South Africa's bowling has been hit because of the couple of injuries. They need their opening bowlers to do the job. Batting-wise as well, England are ahead of South Africa. That is why the English team are slight favorites to get the win on Sunday.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!