England vs South Africa Prediction 3rd ODI, South Africa tour of England 2025

England vs South Africa Prediction: South Africa will eye a historic series clean sweep on English soil with a win in the final game.

After a one-sided affair at Headingley, England and South Africa produced a highly competitive game at Lord's. But England couldn't cross the line, which has led South Africa to win only their second bilateral series in England in the 50-over format. Now, Temba Bavuma and his men will try to record a complete whitewash as the two teams prepare for the final ODI. This game is scheduled for September 7 at the Rose Bowl.

The scheduled start of the game is 3:30 PM IST. South Africa have managed to win crucial moments when it mattered, which has earned them a 2-0 unassailable lead. They will be keen to take the momentum forward. It has been a horrible time for England's ODI side, as they have slipped to 8th place, before Afghanistan. They have lost five out of six ODI series since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Can they put up a good show to avoid the whitewash?

ENG vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of England 2025

· Match: England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI

· Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

· Time: 3:30 PM IST

· Date: September 7, 2025 (Sunday)

England vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: ENG (30) – SA (37)

South Africa are slowly stretching their lead over England with every win. They have bagged 37 games as compared to England's 30 in 73 ODIs between the two. There are five washed-out games and one tie as well.

ENG vs SA: Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl is likely to offer a good bowling surface. Especially the fast bowlers will get good bounce and pace from this wicket. The weather conditions will also produce some moisture early on, which will be helpful for the swing. Meanwhile, the conditions are expected to get better, but the decision of bowling first can be very handy here.

ENG vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

ENG vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday in Southampton suggests a 20 percent chance of rain during the scheduled time. The highest temperature is expected to be recorded around 23°C with humidity around 65 percent and a moderate wind speed of 21 km/h.

ENG vs SA: Last Five Results

England: W, W, W, L, L

South Africa: W, W, L W, W

England vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

England XI: J. Smith, B. Duckett, J. Root, H. Brook (c), J. Buttler (wk), J. Bethell, W. Jacks, B. Carse, J. Archer, A. Rashid, S. Mahmood

South Africa XI: A. Markram, R. Rickelton (wk), T. Bavuma (c), M. Breetzke, T. Stubbs, D. Brevis, C. Bosch, S. Muthusamy, K. Maharaj, N. Burger, L. Ngidi

ENG vs SA: Probable Best Batter

England: Joe Root slammed yet another half-century in the second game. His elegant stroke play and ability to rotate the strike make him successful.

South Africa: Aiden Markram played another crucial innings in the second game and is riding high on the luck. He will be expected to deliver another impactful inning.

ENG vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

England: Adil Rashid has five wickets in two games and is bowling well in the middle overs. He bowls economically and takes wickets as well.

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj has been tremendous in the last month or so. He has 6 wickets already to his name and will look to add a few more here.

England vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: England need a special performance from their bowlers if they want to do well. They have a strong batting lineup, but they are a team that can concede high totals in ODIs. Hence, they need good bowling plans. South Africa have a settled unit, and they are doing an excellent job in recent matches.

The in-form top order with Markram, Rickelton, and Breeztke is making it easier for the other batters. Brevis and Stubbs have also been among the runs. Then, they have bowlers who are bowling well in tandem. That is why South Africa will be expected to register another ODI win here on Sunday.

