England vs South Africa Prediction 2nd T20I, South Africa tour of England 2025

England vs South Africa Prediction: After a historic ODI series win, South Africa eye a successive series win in England.

England and South Africa produced a thrilling first game in Cardiff, but South Africa once again proved to be too good for the hosts. In a rain-hit game, both teams had their chance, but England had yet another batting collapse, which they have been guilty of. Now, the second T20I between the two sides will be played at Old Trafford on September 12 (Friday), which will kick off at 11 PM IST.

Just like the first game, there is a possibility of rain for the second game as well, or we might see multiple rain breaks. But both teams will be ready for this challenge. South Africa are just one good performance away from bagging yet another series in England. It is the host that needs to find the answer. They will be under pressure, and if they lose this series as well, Harry Brook and his men will certainly come under fire.

ENG vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of England 2025

· Match: England vs South Africa, 2nd T20I

· Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

· Time: 11 PM IST

· Date: September 12, 2025 (Friday)

England vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: ENG (12) – SA (14)

The upcoming game will be the 28th time that these two countries will meet in T20Is. South Africa are marginally ahead with 14 wins, as compared to 12 wins for England, whereas one game has been washed out.

ENG vs SA: Pitch Report

Old Trafford has been a good venue for batting sides in limited-over cricket. The chasing sides have done well here, and the average score is around 155-160. The outfield can be slow if it rains, and early moisture will be better for fast bowlers.

ENG vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

ENG vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday evening in Manchester suggests a 40 percent chance of rain with the humidity around 75 percent. The weather will be as high as 13°C with a moderate wind speed of 11 km/h.

ENG vs SA: Last Five Results

England: L, W, W, W, L

South Africa: L, L, W, L, W

England vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

England XI: J. Buttler (wk), P. Salt, J. Bethell, H. Brook (c), J. Smith, S. Curran, W. Jacks, J. Archer, B. Carse, A. Rashid, L. Wood

South Africa XI: R. Rickelton (wk), A. Markram ©, L. dre Pretorius, D. Brevis, T. Stubbs, C. Bosch, M. Jansen, S. Muthusamy, K. Rabada, K. Maphaka, N. Burger

ENG vs SA: Probable Best Batter

England: Jos Buttler had a decent first game, and he played a good innings at the top, without much support from other batters. He will be looking to play yet another impactful innings.

South Africa: Aiden Markram is making sure that he gives his team a good start. The form he is in, his wicket can be a game-changer for England.

ENG vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

England: Marco Jansen didn't look like he was playing T20I cricket after a long time. But he bowled a decent spell, picking up two important wickets.

South Africa: Kagiso Rabada won Player of the Match in the last game he played against South Africa. He will be a big threat in these conditions.

England vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: The game can go either way because England, with the powerful batting lineup they have, can win any game from any situation. But it is all about executing the plans. They have failed with their aggressive approach, despite having a great side. But they will be hoping to do well here and win.

But if we look at both sides, South Africa are expected to do better. They have been more consistent with bat and ball and performed well under pressure. The visitors are making sure that they are taking the game away from the start. Hence, South Africa are expected to do well here.

