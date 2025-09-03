England vs South Africa Prediction 2nd ODI, South Africa tour of England 2025

England vs South Africa Prediction: Dilshan Madushanka's hat-trick helped South Africa bag a close win in the first ODI in Harare.

England have been guilty of playing reckless cricket in ODIs, and that's what they did in the first ODI. That leads them to an embarrassing defeat. However, the action now moves to London for the second ODI. The upcoming game will be held at Lord's, starting at 5:30 PM IST on September 4 (Thursday). This match will give a chance to the Proteas to record a series win on English soil.

They have been superb since the last few months and carried on their form into this series. South Africa played to their potential and didn't overdo anything like England did. The hosts had to find a suitable template which can work out for them, as going berserk would only take them down. They have already slipped to no. 8 in the ODI team's rankings. Harry Brook and his men will be under pressure in this game.

ENG vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of England 2025

· Match: England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI

· Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

· Time: 5:30 PM IST

· Date: September 4, 2025 (Thursday)

England vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: ENG (30) – SA (36)

South Africa have managed to add another ODI win to their tally, as they have won 36 out of 72 games against England. The English team have 30 wins under their belts, whereas five games have been abandoned and one has been tied.

ENG vs SA: Pitch Report

Lord's Cricket Venue has a natural slope, which assists the fast bowlers. Meanwhile, the weather during this time of year is also suitable for the seamers. With a green top and overcast conditions, fast bowlers will be in the game. That makes the chances of chasing the team better.

ENG vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

ENG vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests chances of light rain in London on Thursday, whereas the humidity is expected to be around 70-75 percent. The highest temperature will be 19°C with a moderate wind speed of 24 km/h.

ENG vs SA: Last Five Results

England: L, W, W, W, W

South Africa: L, W, W, L, L

England vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

England XI: J. Smith, B. Duckett, J. Root, H. Brook (c), J. Buttler (wk), J. Bethell, W. Jacks, B. Carse, J. Archer, A. Rashid, S. Mehmood

South Africa XI: A. Markram, R. Rickelton (wk), T. Bavuma (c), T. de Zorzi, T. Stubbs, D. Brevis, W. Mulder, C. Bosch, K. Maharaj, N. Burger, L. Ngidi

ENG vs SA: Probable Best Batter

England: Jamie Smith was the only English batter that played maturely in the first game. He showed controlled aggression and scored a brilliant fifty. At the top, he will be looking to give his team another good start.

South Africa: Aiden Markram has been in fine form. He scored a century the last time he played at Lord's during the WTC final. He loves this venue, and with a 23-ball fifty in the first game, he also showed his intent.

ENG vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

England: Adil Rashid took all three wickets in the first game. He comes with loads of experience and can bowl as per the game's situation. He is expected to get good help from the surface at Lord's.

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj is the no. 1 ranked ODI bowler, and he has bagged two MOTM awards in the last four ODIs. He is in good form, and South Africa will want him to carry on.

England vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: England are at no. 8 in ODI rankings; that tells you how badly they have performed in recent times in this format. They need to find a way to play 50 overs, and the "bazball" mindset needs to get a pause. England also didn't have bowlers to take ten wickets, which is another big issue with them.

South Africa, despite not having Kagiso Rabada, has caught all little chances and have been clinical with their performance. Whoever bowls first will have a better chance to get an edge in the game because of the conditions. The way South Africa produced a dominating performance, they are ahead on the win projector for the second game.

