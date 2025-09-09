England vs South Africa Prediction 1st T20I, South Africa tour of England 2025

England vs South Africa Prediction: After winning the ODI series, South Africa will look to win the T20I series against England.

England and South Africa are all set to take on each other in a three-match T20I series, after an action-packed ODI series. Both teams will step on the field in the first T20I on September 10 (Wednesday). This match will be live from Sophia Gardens, starting at the scheduled time of 11 PM IST. Both teams would be happy with the way the ODI series ended. Since 1998, South Africa has managed only their first win and overall second ODI series in England.

But they were totally embarrassed in the final game, recording the heaviest ODI defeat ever. England made history with a 342-run win. They must have won a lot of confidence from that win, which will help them to start the T20I series on a positive note. Both teams will welcome some of their key players, which will make this series even more interesting. However, the first game is always important, and taking a lead early on can be very handy.

ENG vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of England 2025

· Match: England vs South Africa, 1st T20I

· Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

· Time: 11 PM IST

· Date: September 10, 2025 (Wednesday)

England vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: ENG (12) – SA (13)

England and South Africa have featured in 26 T20Is between them. There is not much difference, as South Africa are ahead by the barest of margins. The Proteas have won 13 games, and England have managed 12 victories, while one game has been abandoned.

ENG vs SA: Pitch Report

Sophia Gardens is known to be a good batting venue which has a brilliant record for the chasing side. The average score here is around 150, with 8 out of 11 matches ending in favor of the chasing side. The bounce and outfield are very good with not much bigger square boundaries.

ENG vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

ENG vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday evening in Cardiff indicates chances of passing showers with 20 percent precipitation. The temperature during the evening is likely to be around 17°C with the humidity in excess of 80 percent and the moderate wind speed around 24 km/h.

ENG vs SA: Last Five Results

England: L, L, W, W, W

South Africa: L, L, L, W, L

England vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

England XI: P. Salt, J. Smith, J. Bethell, S. Curran, H. Brook (c), J. Buttler (wk), W. Jacks, J. Archer, B. Carse, A. Rashid, S. Mahmood

South Africa XI: A. Markram ©, R. Rickelton (wk), D. Brevis, T. Stubbs, D. Miller, C. Bosch, M. Jansen, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, K. Maphaka, L. Ngidi

ENG vs SA: Probable Best Batter

England: Jos Buttler slammed two brilliant half-centuries in the last two ODIs and showed good form, and in T20, he is a totally different beast altogether.

South Africa: Aiden Markram was the top scorer for South Africa in ODIs. Now, he is the captain and will have added responsibility to take his team to a good score.

ENG vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

England: Adil Rashid has been fantastic in T20Is. He is the no. 2 ranked T20I bowler and comes with a bag of tricks.

South Africa: Kagiso Rabada is back, and he will be looking to start well here. He did well in the T20Is against Australia and will be looking to repeat the success here.

England vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: Both teams are strong, and it is expected to be a great battle. South Africa did well recently, but the last ODI defeat must have opened their eyes. They have key players coming back to the squad: Kagiso Rabada, Marcos Jansen, and David Miller. Sam Curran, Phil Salt, and Liam Dawson are back for England.

The conditions will favor England slightly more, but South Africa have a good bowling unit as well. Now, the batting strengths of England might surpass South Africa, which can make a difference during the game. Hence, we believe England have a great chance to win this game.

