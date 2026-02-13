England vs Scotland Prediction, Match 23, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

It's just been two games for England, and they find themselves in a must-win situation. England had a fortunate getaway against Nepal in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. They were pushed behind the wall by the associate nation, but Sam Curran saved them from embarrassment. But their luck ran out against West Indies, and England suffered a 30-run defeat. That means England have to win their remaining games.

England will be up against Scotland in Kolkata. This contest will be live from Eden Gardens on February 14 (Saturday) at 3 PM IST. Can Scotland beat England? After the AUS vs ZIM game, every team will have confidence in beating the strong side. England have struggled in slow conditions, and the conditions in Kolkata will be slow as well. Scotland recorded a 73-run win in their previous game against Italy. They will be looking to carry that confidence and challenge England, because a win can help them for qualification.

ENG vs SCO: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : England vs Scotland, Match 23

· Venue : Eden Gardens, Kolkata

· Time : 3:00 PM IST

· Date : February 14, 2026 (Saturday)

ENG vs SCO: Head-to-Head: ENG (0) – SCO (0)

The upcoming game in Kolkata will only be the second T20I between these two sides. The first ever game between England and Scotland was washed out.

ENG vs SCO: Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens is considered a true batting surface. Especially, the batting conditions in the first innings will be very good, as there will be good bounce. As the game goes into the lateral stages, the wicket will slow down, and batters might struggle for the timing. This is an afternoon game, and batting first can be a good choice.

ENG vs SCO: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

ENG vs SCO: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday afternoon in Kolkata shows humid and sunny conditions. The maximum temperature is predicted to be 29°C, with an average humidity of 25 percent and a moderate wind speed of 10 kmph.

ENG vs SCO: Last Five Results

Scotland: W, L, L, L, W

England: W, W, W, W, L

England vs Scotland: Predicted XIs:

England: P. Salt, J. Buttler (wk), T. Banton, J. Bethell, H. Brook (c), S. Curran, W. Jacks, J. Overton, L. Dawson, J. Archer, A. Rashid

Scotland: G. Munsey, M. Jones, R. Berrington (c), B. McMullen, T. Bruce, M. Cross (wk), M. Leask, M. Watt, O. Davidson, B. Wheal, B. Currie

ENG vs SCO: Players to Watch out for

Scotland: Micheal Leask has been outstanding for Scotland in both games. He has taken the most wickets and has also come in handy with the bat. His form will be key for Scotland.

England: Phil Salt has missed in both innings, despite getting good starts. But on his day, he can dismantle any opposition. England are under pressure, so they will have high hopes from Salt.

England vs Scotland Today’s Match Prediction: Scotland will be high on confidence because they have a chance to qualify for the Super 8. They are coming off a great win in the last game. They batted well and backed it up with a good bowling display. That confidence will be with them, but they can't afford to make mistakes.

England have been below standards in both games. But fans expect a better show from England. They will be charged up, and a spirited English team can beat any side. England have more experience and power, and they will be favorites to beat Scotland in this game.

