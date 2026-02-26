England vs New Zealand Prediction, Match 49, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

England have managed to make it to the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 by winning both of their Super 8 clashes. They beat Sri Lanka in a low-scoring game, and then Harry Brook led them to a thrilling win over Pakistan. The captain slammed a brilliant century and made sure that England were going into the semis. Now, England will be playing their final Super 8 game.

They will face New Zealand in match no. 49. This game will be live from R. Premadasa Stadium on February 27 (Friday) at 7 PM IST. This match will decide which final standing on Group 2. The winner of this game will face either India or West Indies in the final, while the losing side will face South Africa in the semis. So, this is an important clash for both sides. New Zealand still have not made it through, but a win here will ensure them a place in the knockout round.

Read More

ENG vs NZ: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : England vs New Zealand, Match 49, Super 8

· Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

· Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 27, 2026 (Friday)

ENG vs NZ: Head-to-Head: ENG (16) – NZ (10)

The upcoming contest will be the 31st contest between these sides in the shorter format. England have come out victorious 16 times, and New Zealand have won ten games, whereas four games have ended with no results.

ENG vs NZ: Pitch Report

R. Premadasa Stadium has been a challenging venue for the batters. In seven games played here in this edition, teams that have batted first have won five contests. The batters have struggled to find the timing right because the ball is gripping here and the bounce is patchy. Both teams will look to bat first, which has worked well at this venue.

ENG vs NZ: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

ENG vs NZ: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday evening in Colombo will be clear, but humid. The temperature in the evening will be around 26°C, with a moderate wind speed of 3 km/h, with 78 percent humidity.

ENG vs NZ: Last Five Results

New Zealand: W, L, W, NR, W

England: L, W, W, W, W

England vs New Zealand: Predicted XIs:

England: P. Salt, J. Buttler (wk), T. Banton, J. Bethell, S. Curran, H. Brook (c), W. Jacks, J. Archer, L. Dawson, J. Overton, A. Rashid

New Zealand: T. Seifert (wk), F. Allen, R. Ravindra, G. Phillips, M. Chapman, D. Mitchell, M. Santner (c), C. McConchie, M. Henry, I. Sodhi, L. Ferguson

ENG vs NZ: Players to Watch out for

New Zealand: Glenn Phillips has been the x-factor for New Zealand in the middle. He adds value with the ball in these conditions. But with the bat, he is a proven match-winner.

England: Harry Brook in form can single-handedly win games. That is what he proved in the previous game. He has all kind of shots and has improved his batting against spin.

England vs New Zealand Today’s Match Prediction: England have gained confidence with every passing match and they are clicking all boxes. Jos Buttler is the only player, who has looked poor, but in every game, a new player has stepped up and performed. For New Zealand, they are winning games as a unit and everyone is chipping in.

The last game would have added more confidence to this group, because their lower order bailed them out of struggle. But if we compare these two sides, English batters struggle against spin, while the Kiwi batters are good against spin. That can be a difference-maker in this game. Hence, New Zealand will be slight favorites going into this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!