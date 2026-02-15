England vs Italy Prediction, Match 29, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The two-time champion, England, had three different performances in three group games in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. They were lucky to beat Nepal at Wankhede Stadium, and even Captain Harry Brook also admitted it. But their luck ran out in the second game, and they had to suffer a 30-run defeat against West Indies. But they looked improved against Scotland and recorded a 5-wicket win, which has given them two crucial points on the board.

Now, their qualification depends on them as they will head into their final group game to face Italy. This game will be live from Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16 (Monday) at 3 PM IST. England have yet to produce a complete performance, and they will be hoping that they can end this game with a comprehensive win. Meanwhile, Italy have had two different games. They were poor against Scotland and lost their captain, Wayne Madsen, to injury. But they were too good against Nepal and recorded a 10-wicket win. They will be a canny opponent to face in a must-win game.

ENG vs ITA: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : England vs Italy, Match 29

· Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata

· Time : 3:00 PM IST

· Date : February 16, 2026 (Monday)

ENG vs ITA: Head-to-Head: ENG (0) – ITA (0)

England are the oldest cricketing nation in history, and they have never faced Italy in any form of cricket.

ENG vs ITA: Pitch Report

Eden Gardens has been a good batting venue, and it is a high-scoring venue even at the domestic level. It doesn't have big boundaries, and the outfield is also very fast, which gives full value for the shots for the batters. This is an afternoon game, and batting first can be a good option here.

ENG vs ITA: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

ENG vs ITA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Monday afternoon in Kolkata shows clear and sunny conditions. The temperature will reach a maximum of 29°C, with a moderate wind speed of 11 kph and 25 percent humidity.

ENG vs ITA: Last Five Results

Italy: L, L, W, L, W

England: W, W, W, L, W

England vs Italy: Predicted XIs:

England: P. Salt, J. Buttler (wk), J. Bethell, H. Brook (c), T. Banton, S. Curran, W. Jacks, L. Dawson, J. Archer, J. Overton, A. Rashid

Italy: J. Mosca, A. Mosca, H. Manenti (c), JJ Smuts, B. Manenti, M. Campopiano, G. Stewart, G. Meade (wk), C. Kalugamage, J. Singh, A. Hasan

ENG vs ITA: Players to Watch out for

Italy: Ben Manenti has been a standout performer for Italy. He has two wickets and a fifty in two games so far. The Australian-born all-rounder is a match-winner in both departments.

England: Adil Rashid has been the game-changer for England with the ball. He can change the scenario and has been the leading wicket-taker for England in three games.

England vs Italy Today’s Match Prediction: England have bounced back well after a defeat against West Indies. Their bowlers failed to deliver in the first two matches, but against Scotland, they were on point. Both openers have not played a big innings so far. But they are proven match-winners, and their presence on the crease will put the pressure on Italy.

Italy had a great game in the last game, but beating England will be a massive hurdle for them. They have some good players, but they might struggle to deliver as a unit. That is the reason why England will be firm favorites to start this game on Monday.

