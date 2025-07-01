ENGLAND vs INDIA Dream11 Team Prediction for India tour of England 2025, 2nd TEST

ENG vs IND: India will lock horns with England in the second test at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday.

ENG vs IND: The first test was hard work for the bowlers, with a total of seven centuries scored and more than 166 runs scored. England bagged a historic win to take a 1-0 lead in the series. They will now be looking to repeat the success in the second game.

These two teams will be up against each other in the second game, which will commence on Wednesday (July 2) at Edgbaston, Birmingham. This venue has been great for India, as they have not won a single game here. Can they break that record and get a win? Some reports confirm that India might give Jasprit Bumrah a rest.

So, how will Shubman Gill and his men perform without their premier and the world's best all-format bowler? India have a lot to think about and address before they step on the field for the second game. Meanwhile, England have announced the same playing XI that won them the first match and will have the momentum on their side.

ENGLAND vs INDIA: Match Info.

· Tournament: India tour of England 2025

· Match: England vs India, 2nd Test

· Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

· Time: 11:00 PM IST

· Date: July 2 - 6, 2025 (Wednesday - Sunday)

ENGLAND vs IND: Head-to-Head Stats: ENG (52) – IND (35)

With a five-wicket win in Leeds, England took their tally to 52 wins against India in tests. India have been victorious in 35 tests against England. In total, these sides have played 137 games, and the remaining 50 tests have been drawn.

ENG vs IND: Pitch Report

Edgbaston Cricket Ground is a batting paradise. The bounce is very good, which is likely to remain the same throughout four innings. One can see hardly any roughness on the surface even in the final days. The first few looks of the pitch suggest that it is likely to be another run feast. Choosing to bowl first can be a good decision here, as the history also suggests..

ENG vs IND: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

ENG vs IND: Weather Report

The last two days in Bristol might see light rain with a precipitation of 25 percent. The temperature is predicted to remain between 21 and 23°C with a moderate wind speed going up to 23 km/h. The humidity index will revolve around 65 or 70 percent.

ENG vs IND: Predicted XIs:

England (ENG): Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, ⁠Ben Stokes (Captain), Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir

India (IND): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (Captain), Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Md. Siraj, Akashdeep

Note: England have announced their playing XI

ENGLAND vs INDIA: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

· Batters: Shubman Gill, Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook

· All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Washington Sundar

· Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Chris Woakes

Dream11 Prediction: England have various contributions from their batting order, and even their tailenders scored runs. But India had two poor batting collapses in either inning. Then, the bowling was a major difference. England had some struggles, but they managed to pick 20 wickets.

But for India, everything was on Jasprit Bumrah, who might not be available for this test. That means India will be without their biggest match-winner at this moment. That itself is a big hole to fill. India have never won a game at this venue and have a poor record against the English team. That is why we believe England are favorites for this contest.

