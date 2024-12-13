England Announce Playing XI for Hamilton Test Against New Zealand: Matthew Potts Replaces Chris Woakes

Hamilton [New Zealand]: Right-arm seamer Matthew Potts replaced Chris Woakes in the squad as England on Friday announced their playing XI for the third and final Test match of the series against New Zealand at Seddon Park, reported ICC-Cricket.

Skipper Ben Stokes told reporters on Friday that England will make one change to their line-up for the third ICC World Test Championship contest in Hamilton, with seamer Matthew Potts winning a recall to replace fellow pacer Chris Woakes.

It means Ollie Pope will continue in the role as keeper as England attempt a clean sweep of the New Zealand series having won the opening two matches in Christchurch and Wellington.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham failed to reveal his XI on Friday, with the skipper suggesting he will wait until Saturday morning before announcing whether veteran quick Tim Southee will get the chance to play a final Test prior to his retirement from Test cricket.

Southee is in a battle with fellow seamers Will O'Rourke, Nathan Smith and Matt Henry for three fast bowling positions, with left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner a chance to return to the line-up for his first appearance of the series.

Top-order batter Will Young is certain to play for the Black Caps, with the right-hander to open the batting with Devon Conway staying in Wellington for the birth of his first child.

Young was named Player of the Series during New Zealand's recent series whitewash in India but has failed to win a place in the Kiwis' playing XI for the first two Tests of the series against England.

Latham was tight-lipped when asked whether Southee would get the chance for a fairytale finish to his Test career in Hamilton.

"I'm sure he's wanting to perform as well as he can and to try do his role as best he can, whatever that may be. I'm sure he'll be thankful for whatever it may be, if he gets that opportunity. I'm sure he's excited about what the next five days are going to bring, if he gets that opportunity," Latham said as quoted by ICC.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (c), Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.

New Zealand Probable XI: Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Will O'Rourke. (ANI)