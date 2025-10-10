ENG-W vs SL-W Prediction Match 12, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

ENG-W vs SL-W Prediction: England will look to carry on their unbeaten streak in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

The last few games in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 have had many nail-biting moments, which has set the tone for the upcoming games. The next game is also a potential thriller, as the four-time champion England Women are ready to take on Sri Lanka Women this weekend. This game will be live from R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, starting at 3 PM IST.

England have won two out of two matches and are looking to get to the top of the table. They had a close win against Bangladesh, and Heather Knight played a pressure-breaking innings, which helped them get over the line. So, England need to work on their batting. Sri Lanka Women are searching for their first win of this tournament. They played two games and lost one, and the last game was washed out.

ENG-W vs SL-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 12

· Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 11, 2025 (Saturday)

ENG-W vs SL-W: Head-to-Head: ENG-W (17) – SL-W (1)

England Women have been totally dominant in this rivalry. These two have played 20 games in total. England have won 17 games, Sri Lanka have won one, and two matches have been abandoned.

ENG-W vs SL-W: Pitch Report

The surface at Premadasa Stadium is a tough wicket to bat on. It has swing with the new ball, and spinners will get a good amount of turn. The wicket is slightly slow, which produces uneven bounce, making it difficult to time the shots as well. Batting second is a good choice here, also because of the overcast conditions.

ENG-W vs SL-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

ENG-W vs SL-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday shows overcast conditions in Colombo during the scheduled time. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 29°C with an average humidity of 70-75 percent and a moderate wind speed of 15-16 kmph.

ENG-W vs SL-W: Last Five Results

England Women: L, W, L, W, W, W

Sri Lanka Women: W, L, L, L, NR

ENG-W vs SL-W: Predicted XIs:

England Women: T. Beaumont, A. Jones (wk), H. Knight, N. Sciver-Brunt (c), S. Dunkley, E. Lamb, A. Capsey, C. Dean, S. Ecclestone, L. Smith, L. Bell

Sri Lanka Women: C. Athapaththu (c), H. Perera, H. Samarawickrama, V. Gunaratne, K. Dilhari, N. de Silva, A. Sanjeewani (wk), A. Kulasuriya, S. Kumari, U. Prabodhani, I. Ranaweera

ENG-W vs SL-W: Probable Best Batter

England Women: Heather Knight played a match-saving innings for England and took her team over the line against Bangladesh. She is coming off a Man of the Match performance, and that is what you need when the pressure is on.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu is Sri Lanka's key batter at the top. She has yet to show her full potential, but her team wants her to get set, and it will put pressure on the opposition.

ENG-W vs SL-W: Probable Best Bowler

England Women: Sophie Ecclestone is the no. 1 ranked bowler in this format. Leg-spinners have found success in this tournament, and in Colombo, she can be a very difficult bowler to face.

Sri Lanka Women: Inoka Ranaweera had a great first game, and she took 4/46 against India. Being a leg-spinner, she will get more out of this pitch.

ENG-W vs SL-W Today’s Match Prediction: Sri Lanka have a pretty decent spin attack, but taking wickets with the new ball can be a challenge for them. Adding to that, Sri Lanka are slightly weaker when it comes to power hitting or batting under pressure. That is why their record against higher-ranked teams is very minimal. England Women have shown that they have the ingredients to win under pressure, as they did in the last game. So, they will start this game as clear favorites on Saturday.

