ENG-W vs SA-W Prediction Match 4, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

ENG-W vs SA-W Prediction: The four-time champion England Women look to get to a winning start to the new edition.

The matches are becoming more and more exciting as every team is trying to start well in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The next game will feature a contest between the four-time winner, England Women, taking on South Africa Women. This contest will be live from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on October 3 (Friday) at 3 PM IST. Nat Sciver-Brunt will be leading England for the first time in a World Cup event.

England Women are coming off a poor show at home and lost their last ODI series. But they have done a decent job in other formats. They will be looking to gel together and put up a better performance. South Africa Women are coming off a successful series against Pakistan. But in the final game, they were totally outplayed, losing by a big margin. So, both teams will be looking to get the winning momentum on.

ENG-W vs SA-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: England Women vs South Africa Women, Match 4

· Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 3, 2025 (Friday)

ENG-W vs SA-W: Head-to-Head: ENG-W (35) – SA-W (10)

There have been a total of 46 matches played between these two sides. England Women are miles ahead with 35 wins as compared to 10 wins for South Africa, while one game has been called off between the two.

ENG-W vs SA-W: Pitch Report

The last game played here saw India Women posting a big total despite losing five wickets cheaply. This track is known for producing high-scoring games, and it is pretty flat. The ball bounces well here, and the outfield is also fast. Because of rain, both teams will be looking to bowl first.

ENG-W vs SA-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

ENG-W vs SA-W: Weather Report

It has been raining in Guwahati for the past few days, and the forecast shows some chances of rain on Friday as well. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C with 80 percent humidity and 8 km/h wind speed.

NG-W vs SA-W: Last Five Results

England Women: W, W, L, W, L

South Africa Women: W, W, W, W, L

ENG-W vs SA-W: Predicted XIs:

England Women: A. Jones (wk), T. Beaumont, E. Lamb, N. Sciver-Brunt (c), S. Dunkley, D. Wyatt-Hodge, C. Dean, S. Ecclestone, L. Smith, L. Filer, L. Bell

South Africa Women: T. Brits, L. Wolvaardt (c), N. de Klerk, A. Dercksen, C. Tryon, S. Luus, M. Kapp, N. Shangase, K. Meso (wk), M. Klaas, T. Sekhukhune

ENG-W vs SA-W: Probable Best Batter

England Women: Amy Jones has been the top scorer for England Women in the last few series and is someone who can set the platform at the top.

South Africa Women: Tazmin Brits slammed two centuries in her last three ODIs. He is in excellent batting form ahead of this tournament.

ENG-W vs SA-W: Probable Best Bowler

England Women: Sophie Ecclestone is one of the highest-ranked ODI bowlers in the world. She darts in for the ball and has the ability to turn it away as well.

South Africa Women: Nadine de Klerk did well in the recent series against Pakistan Women. She gets it right most of the time.

ENG-W vs SA-W Today’s Match Prediction: England Women have not played an ODI since July. So, they might be a little underprepared for this tournament. But the quality of their players are very high, and they can put on a great show. South Africa Women are really well prepared and will be looking to use that form here. The toss will be crucial, and bowling first can be an advantage. But the record between the two and overall indicators suggest that England Women will start as favorites.

