ENG-W vs SA-W Prediction 1st Semi-final, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

ENG-W vs SA-W Prediction: England and South Africa eye the final berth of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

Only three games are left in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which will decide which team will lift the trophy. The first semifinal of the tournament will feature an encounter between South Africa Women and the four-time winner, England. The active will be live from Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 29 (Wednesday) at 3 PM IST. This is a major chance for these sides to inch closer to the title.

South Africa had a horrible previous game where they were bowled out for just 97 runs and then suffered a heavy defeat. They would also have the 10-wicket defeat they had at the hands of England earlier this tournament. Can they come up with something special? England have a dominating game against New Zealand, and their confidence will be very high. They will look to continue the momentum and head into the final.

ENG-W vs SA-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: England Women vs South Africa Women, 1st Semi-final

· Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 29, 2025 (Wednesday)

ENG-W vs SA-W: Head-to-Head: ENG-W (36) – SA-W (10)

England Women and South Africa Women have locked horns in 47 ODIs until now. England have managed to win 36 games, while South Africa have won 10 matches, and one match has been abandoned.

ENG-W vs SA-W: Pitch Report

The wicket in Guwahati has been in favor of the bowlers. There have been four games played here, and two each have ended in favor of bowling first and second. The wicket has good swing early on, but the bounce becomes uneven as time progresses. The conditions might be overcast, and bowling first can be a good option.

ENG-W vs SA-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

ENG-W vs SA-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Guwahati shows cloudy conditions with the temperature going up to 31°C in the afternoon. The expected humidity is to be indexed around 60 percent with a moderate wind speed of 6 kmph.

ENG-W vs SA-W: Last Five Results

England Women: W, NR, W, L, W

South Africa Women: W, W, W, W, L

ENG-W vs SA-W: Predicted XIs:

England Women: A. Jones (wk), T. Beaumont, N. Sciver-Brunt (c), H. Knight, S. Dunkley, A. Capsey, D. Wyatt-Hodge, C. Dean, S. Ecclestone, L. Smith, L. Bell

South Africa Women: L. Wolvaardt (c), T. Brits, M. Kapp, A. Dercksen, S. Luus, S. Jafta (wk), N. de Klerk, C. Tryon, M. Klaas, A. Khaka, N. Mlaba

ENG-W vs SA-W: Probable Best Batter

England Women: Heather Knight has been the leading batter for the four-time champion. She has played good innings when England have been under pressure.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt has scored 301 runs in seven innings and is third on the list of most scorers. Being a captain, she is expected to come up with a good innings in this big game.

ENG-W vs SA-W: Probable Best Bowler

England Women: Sophie Ecclestone has been the best ODI bowler for years now. She has the most wickets for England in this tournament and will have a big role to play.

South Africa Women: Leg-spinners have done well in this tournament, and Nonkululeko Mlaba has shown that. She takes wickets in the middle and does not go for runs.

ENG-W vs SA-W Today’s Match Prediction: A semifinal always comes with a lot of pressure. It is not easy to perform under pressure, and both teams would want their senior players to step up in this game. Form-wise, England are looking slightly better, as they dominated New Zealand in both departments in the previous game.

At the same time, South Africa Women had a confidence-breaker. They have to extract the best performances from their batters, who have looked fragile at times. For England, they also need a good start with the bat, or else it can be difficult for them. As of now, England Women will start this game as favorites.

