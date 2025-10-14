ENG-W vs PAK-W Prediction Match 16, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

ENG-W vs PAK-W Prediction: England Women will move to the top of the table with a win over Pakistan in Colombo.

Pakistan Women have not made it to the semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup ever, and it looks like they might be the first team to be eliminated from the ongoing edition. They have lost three out of three matches and have four more games to play. If they lose one more, it will be all over for Fatima Sana and her team. They will be in action on Wednesday, facing the four-time champion England Women.

This match will be live from R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 3 PM IST. England Women have been undefeated so far. They have won three out of three, and another win here will surely put them ahead of other teams in the semifinal race. They are currently second on the table, and two more points will push them to the top of the ladder.

ENG-W vs PAK-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: England Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 16

· Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 15, 2025 (Wednesday)

ENG-W vs PAK-W: Head-to-Head: ENG-W (13) – PAK-W (0)

Pakistan Women have never tasted success against England in WODIs. These sides have locked horns in 15 games; England have recorded 13 victories, while the remaining two games have been abandoned.

ENG-W vs PAK-W: Pitch Report

The wicket in Colombo has help for everyone. Batters who can play spin well will get more out of the wicket. Fast bowlers will get swing early on when the ball is hard. However, spinners will extract more out of the wicket because the old ball will grip more here. Because of rain, the outfield will also become slow.

ENG-W vs PAK-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

ENG-W vs PAK-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Colombo indicates light rain in the afternoon with 35 percent precipitation. The maximum temperature in the day will be 29°C, while the humidity will be around 70-75 percent with a moderate wind speed of 8-10 kmph.

ENG-W vs PAK-W: Last Five Results

England Women: W, L, W, W, W

Pakistan Women: L, W, L, L, L

ENG-W vs PAK-W: Predicted XIs:

England Women: A. Jones (wk), T. Beaumont, H. Knight, S. Dunkley, N. Sciver-Brunt (c), E. Lamb, A. Capsey, S. Ecclestone, C. Dean, L. Smith, L. Bell

Pakistan Women: M. Ali, S. Amin, S. Shamas, E. Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, F. Sana (c), S. Nawaz (wk), S. Iqbal, R. Shamim, N. Sandhu, D. Baig

ENG-W vs PAK-W: Probable Best Batter

England Women: Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt slammed a century in the last game. She displayed good attacking instinct and a calculated approach and will look to play another captain's knock here.

Pakistan Women: Sidra Ameen is the only Pakistani batter that has scored a fifty in this tournament. She has looked good but needs some support from other batters as well.

ENG-W vs PAK-W: Probable Best Bowler

England Women: No. 1 ranked ODI bowler Sophie Ecclestone has nine wickets in just three games. She is using the pitch and crease very well and outfoxing the batters.

Pakistan Women: Diana Baig, with her experience, will have a big role in this game. She takes wickets with new and old balls, which makes her an important member of this attack.

ENG-W vs PAK-W Today’s Match Prediction: There is no match between these two sides. Pakistan have decent bowling, but they lack the wicket-taking options. Then, with the bat, they are the poorest side in this tournament. In fact, they are the only team that has yet to score 200 runs in an inning among all participating sides.

On the other hand, England Women have shown complete dominance so far. They have won games batting or bowling first. Heather Knight and Sciver Brunt are in excellent batting form, and their bowlers are performing better in these conditions. All these are the reasons that England Women are likely to win this game on Wednesday.

