ENG-W vs NZ-W Prediction Match 27, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

ENG-W vs NZ-W Prediction: England Women are in search of momentum ahead of the semifinal round.

It is time for the double header in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which will host the last two group games on Sunday. The first game of the day will be played between England Women and New Zealand Women. This game will be live from the ACA-VDCA Cricket Academy in Vishakapatnam. England have qualified for the semifinal, but they lost the last game against Australia in the previous game.

This is their last game ahead of the semifinal, so they will look to get the momentum ahead of the tournament. New Zealand Women have been unfortunate to miss the semifinal berth after a few games for them were washed out. They lost the all-important game against India, which put curtains on their semifinal chances. But they will hope to end the tournament on a winning note.

ENG-W vs NZ-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: England Women vs New Zealand Women, Match 27

· Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnma

· Time: 11 AM IST

· Date: October 26, 2025 (Sunday)

ENG-W vs NZ-W: Head-to-Head: ENG-W (46) – NZ-W (37)

England and New Zealand have locked horns in 85 games in women's ODIs. England Women are slightly ahead with 46 wins as compared to 37 wins for New Zealand. One game each has ended in no result and a tie.

ENG-W vs NZ-W: Pitch Report

It has been an excellent wicket to bat on in Vizag. All four games played at this venue this edition ended in favor of the chasing side. Fast bowlers will get pace and bounce when the ball is new. The captains will look to bowl first to exploit the conditions early on.

ENG-W vs NZ-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

ENG-W vs NZ-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday afternoon shows a slight possibility of passing showers. The predicted temperature is to reach 32°C with a moderate wind speed of 18 kmph and expected humidity around 65-70 percent.

ENG-W vs NZ-W: Last Five Results

England Women: W, W, L, W, L

New Zealand Women: L, W, NR, NR, L

ENG-W vs NZ-W: Predicted XIs:

England Women: T. Beaumont, A. Jones (wk), N. Sciver-Brunt (c), H. Knight, S. Dunkley, E. Lamb, C. Dean, A. Capsey, S. Ecclestone, L. Smith, L. Bell

New Zealand Women: G. Plimmer, S. Bates, S. Devine (c), A. Kerr, B. Halliday, M. Green, I. Gaze (wk), R. Mair, J. Kerr, L. Tahuhu, E. Carson

ENG-W vs NZ-W: Probable Best Batter

England Women: Heather Knight has been the best batter for England in this tournament. She has scored runs under pressure and has a good record against New Zealand.

New Zealand Women: Captain Sophie Devine might play her final World Cup game. She has scored the most runs for her team and will look to end on a high.

ENG-W vs NZ-W: Probable Best Bowler

England Women: Sophie Ecclestone has been the pick of the bowlers for England. She has bowled wicket-taking spells, and it is not easy to line her up.

New Zealand Women: Lea Tahuhu has been excellent with the new ball. She creates chances and also prevents the batters from scoring runs.

ENG-W vs NZ-W Today’s Match Prediction: Both teams lost their last match and will be hoping for a win. New Zealand have had difficulty with the ball in the last two matches. They have failed to take early wickets, and all batters are not in form either. England also have the same issues, but they have more batters in form.

That can make a difference here. Secondly, it is never easy to bat first and post a target in a big tournament. Hence, whoever bowls first might have an edge going into this game. But if we look at the overall performance, England have done it better than New Zealand, and they will be expected to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!