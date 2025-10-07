ENG-W vs BAN-W Prediction Match 8, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

ENG-W vs BAN-W Prediction: England Women eye the top spot on the table with a win on Tuesday.

England Women have announced themselves in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with a record win of ten wickets. They completely annihilated South Africa in their opening game to claim a big win. Now, England will move to their second game, which will be up against Bangladesh Women on October 7 (Tuesday). This match will be live from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, at 3 PM IST.

England Women have been in great form of late, and they will be looking to carry on the winning momentum into this game. They have never lost an international match against Bangladesh women, so they will have the job of carrying on the same pattern. Bangladesh Women will enter this game as underdogs. They have nothing to lose, as not many will put their money on them. So, it is a chance to rewrite history.

ENG-W vs BAN-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: England Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 8

· Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 7, 2025 (Tuesday)

ENG-W vs BAN-W: Head-to-Head: ENG-W (1) – BAN-W (0)

The upcoming game will be only the second match between England Women and Bangladesh Women in the WODIs. England Women won the first meeting between the two by 100 runs.

ENG-W vs BAN-W: Pitch Report

In two games played at this venue, the bowlers have dominated the game. South Africa were bowled out for 69 runs in the last game, which indicates that the surface is helpful for the fast bowlers early on with initial swing. Spinners will also get turn and grip with the old ball. However, the shorter boundaries might make the job slightly tough for bowlers.

ENG-W vs BAN-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

ENG-W vs BAN-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday in Guwahati suggests the possibility of passing showers in the afternoon. The highest temperature will be around 28-31°C with an average wind speed of 10 kmph and 70 percent humidity.

ENG-W vs BAN-W: Last Five Results

England Women: W, L, W, L, W

Bangladesh Women: W, W, L, L, W

ENG-W vs BAN-W: Predicted XIs:

England Women: A. Jones (wk), T. Beaumont, H. Knight, S. Dunkley, E. Lamb, N. Sciver-Brunt (c), A. Capsey, C. Dean, L. Smith, S. Ecclestone, L. Bell

Bangladesh Women: F. Hoque, N. Sultana (c & wk), R. Haider, S. Akhter, S. Akter, S. Mostary, F. Khatun, N. Akter, M. Akter, R. Khan, N. Akter Nishi

ENG-W vs BAN-W: Probable Best Batter

England Women: Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been the run machine for England at the top. She is the highest-ranked English batter in ODIs.

Bangladesh Women: Sharmin Akhter was the top scorer for Bangladesh in 2025 in ODIs. She is expected to deliver a game-changing performance in this big game for her team.

ENG-W vs BAN-W: Probable Best Bowler

England Women: Sophie Ecclestone is the no. 1 ranked ODI bowler in the world. She has been at the top of the rankings for a few years now because of her ability to take wickets at different stages.

Bangladesh Women: Nahida Akhter has been the leading bowler for Bangladesh. She has been among the wickets on a regular basis and will get good help from the pitch in Guwahati.

ENG-W vs BAN-W Today’s Match Prediction: An interesting fact about these two teams ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is that England have played 8 World Cup finals, while Bangladesh have played only 7 World Cup matches in their history. There is a contrasting difference between these sides with bat, ball, and field. England Women are way stronger in all aspects, and we think they will get an easy win in this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!