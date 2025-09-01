ENG vs SA Prediction 1st ODI, South Africa tour of England 2025

ENG vs SA 1st ODI: Dilshan Madushanka's hat-trick helped South Africa bag a close win in the first ODI in Harare.

After the conclusion of The Hundred 2025, it is time for more action on English soil. England and South Africa are gearing up for six limited-over matches. They will be up against each other in three ODIs and three T20Is, starting on September 2 (Tuesday) at Headingley, Leeds. Harry Brook will have the responsibility to lead the star-studded English side. They have all their big names back, with Sonny Baker getting his maiden call.

He performed exceedingly well in the recently concluded The Hundred Men's 2025 and is rewarded for his performances. On the other hand, South Africa are coming off an ODI series win in Australia, but they suffered a record defeat in the final ODI. That must have shaken their momentum. They will be looking to earn the momentum with a win in the very first game.

ENG vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of England 2025

· Match: England vs South Africa, 1st ODI

· Venue: Headingley, Leeds

· Time: 5:30 PM IST

· Date: September 2, 2025 (Tuesday)

ENG vs SA: Head-to-Head: ENG (30) – SA (35)

South Africa have won four of the last five ODIs against England. Overall, these sides have indulged in 71 ODIs, with South Africa winning 35, England winning 30, with five no-results and one tied match.

ENG vs SA: Pitch Report

The surface at Headingley is expected to be batting-friendly. In the last few years, this has been a high-scoring venue in the white-ball format. This venue had a few high-scoring games in the Hundred 2025, and something similar is expected from this game as well.

ENG vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

ENG vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday in Leeds shows a 30 percent chance of light rain during the scheduled time. The maximum temperature is to be around 18°C with a humidity level of 75 percent and a 14 km/h wind speed.

ENG vs SA: Last Five Matches Results

England: L, L, W, W, W

South Africa: W, L, W, W, L

ENG vs SA: Predicted XIs:

England XI: B. Duckett, W. Jacks, J. Root, H. Brook (C), J. Buttler, J. Smith (wk), J. Bethell, R. Ahmed, B. Carse, J. Archer, S. Baker

South Africa XI: R. Rickelton (wk), A. Markram, M. Breetzke, T. Bavuma (C), D. Brevis, T. Stubbs, W. Mulder, C. Bosch, K. Rabada, K. Maharaj, L. Ngidi

ENG vs SA: Probable Best Batter

England: Harry Brook as a captain has been very consistent. The leadership role has extracted more performance from him. He is also in good form and will be an important batter for the hosts.

South Africa: Matthew Breetzke will be eyeing a world record as he steps on the field. He has played four ODI innings in his career and has three half-centuries and one century. He is in the mindset of scoring runs in every game.

ENG vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

England: Sonny Baker bowled very smartly in the Hundred Men's 2025. Whoever has followed the tournament must know his effectiveness. South African batters have also not played him, and he can be a surprise package.

South Africa: Kagiso Rabada has been the leader of the pack for the Proteas. He did well in Australia, and in the white-ball setup, he is very threatening with new and old balls.

Match Prediction: It is going to be a very close game, as both sides have world-class players. England in their own conditions are very strong. Most of them have been playing cricket consistently for a couple of months now. So, there can be a little fatigue. But performance-wise, all have done well.

South Africa, on the other hand, are coming off a good Australia tour, but the last ODI must have opened their eyes. They already have great numbers against England, and their record in English conditions is also good. Meanwhile, South Africa have a better bowling attack than England, which is why we believe South Africa are expected to win this game.

