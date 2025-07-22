ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction for India tour of England 2025, 4th TEST

ENG vs IND: Team India dominated the third test at Lord's for almost four days. But one poor batting collapse turned things in favor of England. Now, after three tests, India are trailing by 1-2, and the remaining two matches are must-wins from here on out. The upcoming game is even more important as India will miss some key players due to injury.

The fourth test will take place at Old Trafford between July 23 and 27. Liam Dawson will be playing a test after a long wait. He has replaced injured Shoaib Bashir. For India, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akashdeep, and Arshdeep Singh are not available due to respective injuries. India had to add uncapped Anshul Kamboj to the squad, and he might get his debut cap in Manchester.

In the two defeats India had on this tour, they suffered batting collapse. That is something the visitors need to work on. Despite having a long batting lineup, they have not been able to perform. Hence, Shubman Gill and co. need to address all these issues ahead of the next game.

ENG vs IND: Match Info.

· Series: India tour of England 2025

· Match: England vs India, 4th Test

· Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

· Time: 3:30 PM IST

· Date: July 23 - 27, 2025 (Wednesday - Sunday)

ENG vs IND: Head-to-Head Stats: ENG (53) – IND (36)

England have a great record against Team India in Tests. They have won 53 games against them. Meanwhile, the Indian side have 36 victories in 139 matches. These two sides have also produced 50 draws as well.

ENG vs IND: Pitch Report

Old Trafford is a great venue if you are a fast bowler. It has recorded some of the best bowling spells ever. The green top is prepared for the fourth test, which will give the chance to test both edges of the bat. In 86 tests played here, the team batting first has 32 wins as compared to 17 wins for the chasing side.

ENG vs IND: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

ENG vs IND: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the fourth test in Manchester is not good. According to some news sources, it is still raining in Manchester and there is a chance of light rain throughout the five days of the test. The temperature is likely to be between 18 and 21°C with humidity hovering around 70 and 80 percent. The moderate wind speed will reach up to 14-15 km/h in the coming days.

ENG vs IND: Predicted XIs:

England (ENG): Ben Stokes (Captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, ⁠ Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse

India (IND): Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wk & vc). Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah

ENG vs IND: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Jamie Smith, Rishabh Pant

· Batters: Shubman Gill (Captain), Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Harry Brook

· All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes

· Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah

Dream11 Prediction: The series is bending towards England after the Lord's win. They didn't have many runs to defend, but Ben Stokes led the team from the front. He bowled his heart out, and his bowlers followed him. India didn't have any chance on the tough Day 5 pitch, and they failed miserably.

Can India bounce back? It looks very tough because some of their bowlers will be tough due to injury. Then, some new faces will be on the team, which will hurt the combination as well. On the other hand, England have more balance in their squad, and they are favorites for the Manchester test.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!