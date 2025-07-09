ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction for India tour of England 2025, 3rd TEST

ENG vs IND: India had a spectacular performance at Edgbaston, which led them to rewrite history, and Shubman Gill became the first Asian captain to win an Edgbaston test. Now India will bring back their biggest match winner, Jasprit Bumrah for the Lord’s test.

The action for the third game will start at 3:30 PM IST between July 10 and 14. England are also adding their premium pacer Jofra Archer to the scheme of things, which will make this game spicier. India have been very consistent throughout, but some errors cost them a win in the first game.

They came more prepared for the second game and outplayed the hosts in all departments. England need to change their approach a bit, and they might also make some changes to their squad. The game is played at a historic venue, and we are in for another five days of intense cricket between two cricketing giants.

ENG vs IND: Match Info.

· Series: India tour of England 2025

· Match: England vs India, 3rd Test

· Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

· Time: 11:00 PM IST

· Date: July 10 - 14, 2025 (Thursday - Monday)

ENG vs IND: Head-to-Head Stats: ENG (52) – IND (36)

After winning the second test, India have increased their tally to 36 wins against England. The English team are still leading with 52 wins out of 138 tests, and 50 matches have ended in draws.

ENG vs IND: Pitch Report

The weather forecast suggests cloud cover and overcast conditions for the next five days near Lord's Cricket Stadium. The temperature is predicted to be at 31°C maximum with a moderate wind speed of 10-12 km/h. Meanwhile, the humidity index is to hover between 40 and 50 percent.

ENG vs IND: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

ENG vs IND: Weather Report

As seen in the pictures of the surface for the game, it is a green top, which is likely to assist the fast bowlers. The fast bowlers might get pace and movement, and it might be consistent throughout the game. Batting on the last two days will be tougher, and chasing can be a challenge. Hence, batting first can be a good call at the toss.

ENG vs IND: Predicted XIs:

England (ENG): Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, ⁠Ben Stokes (Captain), Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir

India (IND): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akashdeep, Jasprit Bumrah

Note: England have already announced their Playing XI

ENG vs IND: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant, Jamie Smith

· Batters: Shubman Gill (Captain), Joe Root (Vice captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook

· All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja

· Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah

Dream11 Prediction: England have been poor with the ball in both games, while India won the second game without Jasprit Bumrah. That says a lot about the two bowling lineups. Meanwhile, the form of Shubman Gill is the biggest factor for India. If India can keep on doing what they have done so far, they have a great chance.

England need some change of plans. They might swap their complete pace attack for the third game and bring in more all-rounders. But the approach of England sometimes works against them. That is why we believe India are favorites to win the third test.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!