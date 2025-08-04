ENG vs IND 5th Test Stats Update: List of Records and Feats Achieved at the Oval Test

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 had everything in it, and it had probably the most dramatic finish on the last day of the series. India had very few runs to defend when they came on Day 5, but Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna made sure that they were not going without a win.

And a 6-run win helped India draw the five-match Test series against England 2-2 and also keep their hopes alive in the race for the World Test Championship 2025-27 final. It was a fascinating end to this series, which shows why this format is cherished by every true cricket lover.

The fifth and final test saw many ups and downs, and neither of these two sides gave up until the very end. But eventually, it was India that won the game. It has been a record-breaking series. It won't be a wrong statement to say that this series will surely redefine love in the longest format, and there were plenty of records tumbled during this series. We will talk about some major records broken in the final test.

ENG vs IND 5th test: List of major records broken in the final Test at The Oval

1. Smallest Win Margins for IND

India's win in the final test is now the smallest margin that India have in a winning test. The six-run win is the first time that India have won a test with a margin in single digits. This is also the fourth-lowest losing margin for the English test team.

2. 6000-run landmark in WTC

Joe Root has been incredible with this batting form and is scoring runs consistently. He scored 29 and 105 in the final test as well. With that, he has now scored 6080 runs in the World Test Championship history and become the first batter with 6000+ WTC runs ever. He is also the leading run-getter in WTC history.

3. Most Test 100s vs IND

Joe Root also had a great ENG vs IND series, and he scored three centuries in the last three matches. With that, he has now made a total of 13 centuries against India in the longest format. With his century in the final test, he went past Steve Smith (12) and now has the most test centuries against India. Now, he has the joint second-most test hundreds against a single opponent.

4. Most Test 100s at home

Not just this, Root has bagged another record to his name. The former English captain has 39 centuries in tests, which is the fourth most ever. Out of which, 24 have come at home. Root now holds the world record for most Test hundreds on home soil, surpassing Jacques Kallis (23), Ricky Ponting (23), and Mahela Jayawardene (23).

5. Most runs by IND captain in a test series

Shubman Gill has a dream series as a captain and individually as well. He managed 754 runs with four centuries. With this, he broke Sunil Gavaskar's record (722) for most runs by an Indian captain in a test series.

6. Most runs by a team in a test series

India had a great series with the bat. Despite Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring, the young Indian batter stepped up. India scored 3809 runs in the entire series, which is a new world record for the second-most runs by a team in an entire test series.