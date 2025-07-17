ENDC vs PAKC Match 1 Leagues of Champions

EDC vs PNC: India Champions made history when they beat Pakistan Champions in the final of the inaugural season of the World Championship of Legends to become champion. Now the second edition is all set to get underway from June 18. Six teams featuring legendary names from their respective countries will compete in this tournament, which will have 18 T20 games.

The tournament's opener will be played between England Champions and Pakistan Champions. This match will kick off at 9 PM on Friday. The first four group matches will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Shahid Afridi has the responsibility to lead Pakistan Champions, featuring Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abdul Razzaq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, and Shoaib Malik.

For England, it will be the 2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan taking the charge. Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali will also be playing their first edition. Both teams are full of some iconic names, and we are in for a great game of T20 cricket.

EDC vs PNC: Match Info.

· Tournament: World Championship of Legends 2025

· Match: England Champions (EDC) vs Pakistan Champions (PNC), Match 1

· Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

· Time: 9:00 PM IST

· Date: July 18, 2025 (Friday)

EDC vs PNC: Head-to-Head Stats: EDC (0) – PNC (1)

England Champions and Pakistan Champions faced each other once in the first edition. Pakistan Champion ended up winning that game by 79 runs.

EDC vs PNC: Pitch Report

The surface at Edgbaston is perfect for batting. Recently the test match was played here between England and India, which produced a high-scoring contest. But the rain can bring in more help for the pacers. This will add more excitement as the battle will be even between the bat and the ball.

EDC vs PNC: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: N/A (Not televised in India)

· Digital: Sony LIV or Jio Hotstar (App or website)

EDC vs PNC: Weather Report

The weather forecast gives a warning of a thunderstorm on Friday evening in Birmingham, which might be a concern. The highest temperature to be recorded can reach up to 22°C with the wind speed exceeding 8 km/h while 62 percent humidity.

EDC vs PNC: Predicted XIs:

England Champions (EDC): Ian Bell, Alastair Cook, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan (c), Phil Mustard (wk), Ravi Bopara. Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Sidebottom

Pakistan Champions (PNC): Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Younis Khan, Abdul Razzaq, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal

EDC vs PNC: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Phil Mustard

· Batters: James Vince, Eoin Morgan, Younis Khan

· All-rounders: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez (Vice Captain), Ravi Bopara, Moeen Ali (captain), Imad Wasim

· Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Ryan Sidebottom

Dream11 Prediction: This is expected to be a close contest between two teams with superstars. Pakistan Champions are looking stronger because they have some players like Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, and Sharjeel Khan, who are still active in cricket, playing domestically or in leagues. For England, they don't have that much luxury.

Hence, that can make a difference when it comes to playing and performing on the cricket field. Even if we look at these two teams on paper, Pakistan Champions are looking strong in both departments with so many all-rounders. Hence, we believe Pakistan Champions have a great chance of winning.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!