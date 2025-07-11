EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction for India Women tour of England 2025, 5th T20I

EN-W vs IN-W: India Women have won the T20I series with one game left to play.

EN-W vs IN-W: Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have made history and won the maiden bilateral T20I series against England after losing all previous six series. They are leading by 3-1 with the final game left to play. The final game of the series will be held at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Saturday, with a scheduled start of 11:05 PM.

India had already hammered England in this series, and they have a chance to take this 3-1 lead to 4-1 and gain the momentum ahead of the ODI series, starting next. India might make some changes and give chances to the players who have not played so far.

But for England, they certainly need a morale victory. They have been poor with bat and ball, and the form of their big names is concerning. Their focus will be to find the form ahead of the ODI series? Because it will be tough for them if they head into the ODIs with another defeat.

EN-W vs IN-W: Match Info.

· Tournament: India Women tour of England 2025

· Match: England Women vs India Women, 5th T20I

· Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

· Time: 11:05 PM IST

· Date: July 12, 2025 (Saturday)

EN-W vs IN-W: Head-to-Head Stats: ENG-W (23) – IND-W (11)

After winning the fourth T20I, India have increased their number of wins to 11 against England in WT20Is. Though they are still trailing, England have won 23 out of 35 matches in total, with one tied game.

EN-W vs IN-W: Pitch Report

Edgbaston recently hosted the second test between India and England, which produced a high-scoring game. The conditions might be the same, and we might see a good-scoring game here as well. The toss can be vital because in these conditions, chasing can be ideal. We might see spinners getting more help.

EN-W vs IN-W: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

EN-W vs IN-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday evening in Birmingham will be clear and bright with a 27°C temperature. The expected humidity level is to cross the 30-percent mark, and the moderate speed of wind is to be around 14 km/h.

EN-W vs IN-W: Predicted XIs:

England Women (EN-W): Tammy Beaumont (captain), Sophia Dunkley. Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Paige Scholfield, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

India Women (IN-W): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma. Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani

EN-W vs IN-W: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Richa Ghosh

· Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sophie Dunkley

· All-rounders: Amanjot Kaur (Captain), Deepti Sharma

· Bowlers: Shree Charani (Vice Captain), Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Arundhati Reddy

Dream11 Prediction: Team India have been exceptional throughout this series. They have made sure to capitalize on small moments. The most important thing is that the Indian opening pair is performing better than England, and the English middle order seems vulnerable as of now. They need their experienced players to get some contribution.

As of now, India are leading in both departments and are in great form. There are chances that they might end up winning this game as well. However, with the current form, India Women will start the match as firm favorites.

