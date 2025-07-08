EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction for India Women tour of England 2025, 4th T20I

EN-W vs IN-W: The T20 series between England Women and India Women has taken a U-turn, with the hosts showing some form in the third game to register a win. That has kept the series alive, with the visitors leading it 2-1. These two teams will be back on the field in the fourth game, scheduled for Wednesday.

The upcoming contest will begin at 11 PM, taking place at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. England missed the services of their captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, in the third game, but their openers did contribute heavily to the team's win. Tammy Beaumont led the hosts in her absence. India also looked good at half of the stage.

But a little batting collapse left them on the receiving end of the game. India still have more players in form than England, and it is about pressure handling. England have gained the momentum with a good win in London, and they have a chance to level the scoreline.

EN-W vs IN-W: Match Info.

· Tournament: India Women tour of England 2025

· Match: England Women vs India Women, 4th T20I

· Venue: Kennington Oval, London

· Time: 11:00 PM IST

· Date: July 9, 2025 (Wednesday)

EN-W vs IN-W: Head-to-Head Stats: ENG-W (23) – IND-W (10)

The last win has taken England's tally to 23 wins in the women's T20Is against India. Overall, these sides have been in action in 34 matches, India winning 10 and one remaining game being tied.

EN-W vs IN-W: Pitch Report

Emirates Old Trafford is one of the oldest venues in all of England, with a history of over 150+ years. It is generally used to host WT20Is or domestic competitions. So far, 13 T20Is have been played here with an average first-inning score of 154. Four games ended with the team batting first and six in favor of the chasing side. The surface is expected to be batting-friendly, and shorter boundaries make it a great deck to bat on.

EN-W vs IN-W: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

EN-W vs IN-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests light rain on Wednesday morning, but it is expected to clear by evening. The temperature will rise up to 21°C with the moderate speed of wind reaching up to 13 km/h. The expected humidity in the evening is to hover around 60 percent.

EN-W vs IN-W: Predicted XIs:

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Tammy Beaumont (c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Paige Scholfield, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani

EN-W vs IN-W: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Amy Jones

· Batters: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Danny Wyatt-Hodge, Sophie Dunkley

· All-rounders: Amanjot Kaur (Vice Captain), Deepti Sharma

· Bowlers: Lauren Bell, N Charani, Sophie Ecclestone

Dream11 Prediction: India Women made mistakes and lost the third game. That must have left them disheartened. But still, they have a great chance of winning the series. England already don't have a match-winner like Sciver Brunt due to injury, and their middle order failed even in the last game.

They have limited batting resources, which is another thing that India have better at present. India have good in-form batters, and their bowlers are also doing a pretty handy job in these conditions. That is why India Women will be favorites to get a win in this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!