EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction for India Women tour of England 2025, 3rd T20I

EN-W vs IN-W: India Women have a 2-0 lead and are one win away from a historic series win in England.

EN-W vs IN-W: India Women have produced two great games in the ongoing series against England Women, which has given them a chance to script history and win a series in England. With a 2-0 lead, India Women will take on England Women in the third match, scheduled for Friday at 11:05 PM, taking place at Kennington Oval, London.

After the heroics of Smriti Mandhana in the first game, the second match saw a match-winning partnership from Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur. It has been one-way traffic so far in India's favor. England have been guilty of making so many mistakes.

Then the form is not in their favor. That has put them on the verge of losing a home series. Nat Sciver-Brunt and her team need to step up because they might have taken India very lightly here. But without a doubt, India Women will come hard at them to win yet another game.

EN-W vs IN-W: Match Info.

· Tournament: India Women tour of England 2025

· Match: England Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I

· Venue: Kennington Oval, London

· Time: 11:05 PM IST

· Date: July 4, 2025 (Friday)

EN-W vs IN-W: Head-to-Head Stats: ENG-W (22) – IND-W (10)

India Women have bagged ten victories in Women’s T20 internationals against. Overall, these two sides have come up against each other in 33 games, out of which 22 have ended in favor of the English women and two have tied.

EN-W vs IN-W: Pitch Report

Kennington Oval has been operational since 1845 and has hosted many historic games in the past. It has hosted 20 T20Is, ten of which ended with the team batting first and nine with bowling first. The average first-inning score here is 151, which decreases to 137 in the second innings. It is a good scoring venue and has a fast outfield with good bounce.

EN-W vs IN-W: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

EN-W vs IN-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday evening in London predicts cloudy conditions with an average humidity of 35 percent. The temperature hovered around 27°C, and the moderate wind speed is between 18 and 20 km/h.

to be overcast conditions with the temperature going up to 22°C with an average wind speed of 14 km/h. The expected humidity index is likely to be around 65-70 percent.

EN-W vs IN-W: Predicted XIs:

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver Brunt (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Alice Capsey. Danielle Wyatt Hodge, Sophie Ecclestone, Em Arlott, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk). Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani

EN-W vs IN-W: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh

· Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tammy Beaumont

· All-rounders: Nat Sciver Brunt (Captain), Amanjot Kaur (Vice Captain), Deepti Sharma

· Bowlers: Lauren Bell, N Charani, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone

Dream11 Prediction: India have produced two amazing performances in the first two games, and they are riding high on confidence. Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma have yet to score runs but the other batters have done well. Then the Indian spinners have been brilliant.

For England, only Nat Sciver-Brunt has looked threatening, and others have been poor. That has cost them these matches. But England are a professional side, and one can expect them to bounce back. However, India are current favorites to win this game..

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!