EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction for India Women tour of England 2025, 3rd ODI

EN-W vs IN-W: After a close-fought T20I series, the ODI series has also seen both England Women and India Women throwing punches at each other. After the first two games, the series is level at 1-1, with the third game to decide the winner. The series-decider is all set to take place at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

The scheduled start of this game is at 5:30 PM IST on July 22 (Tuesday). England utilized the conditions very well at Lord’s. In the rain-hit game, they restricted the Indian batting to a low score. After that, the English batter came out with an attacking approach and registered an easy chase.

That win must have broken India’s momentum from the win in the first game. They will have to find an answer to the English bowling attack if they have to bat again in the third game. England, on the other hand, have been on point in the last game and will have a big task of repeating the same success.

EN-W vs IN-W: Match Info.

· Tournament: India Women tour of England 2025

· Match: England Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI

· Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

· Time: 5:30 PM IST

· Date: July 22, 2025 (Tuesday)

EN-W vs IN-W: Head-to-Head Stats: ENG-W (41) – IND-W (35)

England Women have now taken their winning lead to 41 victories over the Women in Blue in WODIs. India Women have been successful in 35 matches, and two games between these sides have ended without a result.

EN-W vs IN-W: Pitch Report

Riverside Ground is a good bowling venue which offers a green top and fast surface. The ball skids here more, and with the prediction of rain, there might be more help for the fast bowlers. The rain can cause the outfield to become slower. In case of rain or a delayed start, bowling first has always been a good decision.

EN-W vs IN-W: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

EN-W vs IN-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon in Chester-le-Street predicts a 30 percent chance of light rain. The moderate wind speed is around 10-12 km/h with the maximum temperature of 21°C and the humidity of 60 percent.

EN-W vs IN-W: Predicted XIs:

England Women (EN-W): Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (Captain), Maia Bouchier. Sophia Dunkley. Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Em Arlott, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell

India Women (IN-W): Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana. Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani

EN-W vs IN-W: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Amy Jones

· Batters: Smriti Mandhana Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophie Dunkley

· All-rounders: Deepti Sharma (Vice-captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt (Captain), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur

· Bowlers: Charlotte Dean, Shree Charani, Sophie Ecclestone

Dream11 Prediction: Please note in case of rain or a rain-hit game, the chances of the team bowling first will increase. So irrespective of the form, try to pick the chasing side. Nevertheless, England Women seem to have found their form, and their top order has a good game.

Their bowlers set the tone, and they were superb with their lengths and made the Indian batters play false shots. India Women have comparatively done a better job, but the last defeat will force them to readdress their plans. The form of captain Harmanpreet Kaur is still a big worry to solve. We believe England Women have more chances of winning this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!