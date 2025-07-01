EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction for India Women tour of England 2025, 2nd T20I

EN-W vs IN-W: The first T20I between England Women and India Women saw India's stand-in captain, Smriti Mandhana, write her name in the record books. She slammed the first century for India in women's T20 internationals. She scored 112 runs off 62 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes, and took India to win by a record 97-run win.

Now, the visitors have a 1-0 lead, with the second game scheduled for July 1 (Tuesday). The live action of the second game will begin at 11 PM IST from County Ground, Bristol. With a hammering defeat in the first game, the hosts have a lot to think about. Only the captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, looked in control and scored 66 runs off the 113 scored by the whole team.

The other players need to step up, or else it will be another defeat for the team. On the other hand, India have a great chance to move near a historic series win. One more win can give them a massive edge over England.

EN-W vs IN-W: Match Info.

· Tournament: India Women tour of England 2025

· Match: England Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I

· Venue: County Ground, Bristol

· Time: 11:00 PM IST

· Date: July 1, 2025 (Tuesday)

EN-W vs IN-W: Head-to-Head Stats: ENG-W (22) – IND-W (9)

With a win in the first game, the Women in Blue now have a total of nine wins over England Women in 32 games played between these sides. England Women still have a big lead of 22 victories, and one game has been washed out.

EN-W vs IN-W: Pitch Report

County Ground in Bristol offers a great batting deck for T20 games. It has a flat surface, which offers good bounce and pace. The ball comes very nicely onto the bat, and batters have enjoyed the fast outfield here. The average first-inning score here is around 165-170 in 13 T20Is. Six matches have been won batting first and seven while chasing.

EN-W vs IN-W: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

EN-W vs IN-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast indicates a 10-15 percent chance of rain on Tuesday evening in some parts of Bristol. There is likely to be overcast conditions with the temperature going up to 22°C with an average wind speed of 14 km/h. The expected humidity index is likely to be around 65-70 percent.

EN-W vs IN-W: Predicted XIs:

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt Hodge, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Em Arlott, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani

EN-W vs IN-W: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh

· Batters: Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Shafali Verma, Danni Hodge, Harleen Deol

· All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt (Captain), Amanjot Kaur

· Bowlers: Lauren Filer, Sophie Ecclestone

Dream11 Prediction: The first defeat was a confidence killer, and England need to address a lot of areas. The bowlers gave a lot of freebies to the Indian batters, and they capitalized on them. The fielding was below par, and they let go of some chances. Then, their batting was very poor.

India ticked almost all the boxes and will be riding high on confidence ahead of this game. They have a chance to get a 2-0 win. The toss will also be crucial because chasing can be hard. If England can somehow stop Mandhana, then they have a great chance. Meanwhile, we will back England Women to bounce back and win the second game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!