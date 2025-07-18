EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction for India Women tour of England 2025, 2nd ODI

EN-W vs IN-W: Deepti Sharma led India to win the first ODI by four wickets.

EN-W vs IN-W: After dominating England in the five-match T20I series, India Women have kicked off the shorter format in a similar manner. They have beaten England in the first game of the series and taken a lead. India will now aim for another series win, which is just one victory away. The second ODI will be held at Lord's Cricket Ground.

It will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. England are still struggling with their batting. Despite a good start, they could not continue the momentum and failed to post a challenging score in the first game. They need long innings from one of their batters.

If not so, they might lose this series as well. For India, they don't need to change anything else. They are making sure that their bowlers are performing as per the plan and executing all the strategies. One more win here will seal the deal for the visitors. On the other hand, England must win this game to stay relevant.

EN-W vs IN-W: Match Info.

· Tournament: India Women tour of England 2025

· Match: England Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI

· Venue: Lord’s, London

· Time: 5:30 PM IST

· Date: July 19, 2025 (Saturday)

EN-W vs IN-W: Head-to-Head Stats: ENG-W (40) – IND-W (35)

India are trying to close in on the gap between them and England in the head-to-head score line between the two teams. England still have five victories more than India, as the two teams have faced each other 77 times. England have won 14 games, India have 35, and 2 games ended without any result.

EN-W vs IN-W: Pitch Report

Lord’s will offer an even pitch for this game. This will have good bounce with pace to exploit for the fast bowlers, whereas spinners can use the rough to extract the turn. Batsmen can use the short square boundaries, and the new ball will be easier to hit. The average first-inning score in ODIs here is 230. The stats suggest that bowling first can be a good option.

EN-W vs IN-W: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

EN-W vs IN-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts strong chances of rain on Saturday, which will be a sign of concern. The maximum temperature will rise up to 28°C with the average wind speed around 10 km/h. In the afternoon, the humidity level will rise up to 80 percent.

EN-W vs IN-W: Predicted XIs:

England Women (EN-W): Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (Captain), Maia Bouchier. Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley. Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell

India Women (IN-W): Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana. Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol. Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Deepti Sharma

EN-W vs IN-W: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Amy Jones

· Batters: Sophie Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues

· All-rounders: Pratika Rawal, Nat Sciver-Brunt (Captain), Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma

· Bowlers: Kate Cross, Shree Charani, Sophie Ecclestone

Dream11 Prediction: India Women have been very good at using the conditions. Their strategy of going with a spin-heavy attack has done well for them. The Indian all-rounders are also doing a pretty good job. But it is all about the starts. The Indian top order is in good form.

But the English top order is not performing consistently. England need to make some necessary changes which can give them the right players for the right job. But as of now, India Women are looking strong in both departments, and they will be firm favorites for this game. In case of rain, the team bowling first might have a slight advantage.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!