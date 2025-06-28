EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction for India Women tour of England 2025, 1st T20I

EN-W vs IN-W: After India's men's team, it is time for India's women's cricket team to tour England, where the two teams will compete in five T20Is and three ODIs. The action will begin as the two teams will be up against each other in the first T20 international on June 28 (Saturday).

This contest will be hosted at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, with a scheduled start of 7 PM IST. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have been playing a T20I series since December 2024. So, they might be short of game time. Though these Indian cricketers played and performed well in the Women's Premier League 2025, international cricket is totally different.

England Women have been pretty successful in the recent home series against West Indies Women, where they registered clean sweeps in both ODIs and T20Is. Nat Sciver-Brunt will look to carry on her good start as captain and start this tour with a win.

EN-W vs IN-W: Match Info.

· Tournament: India Women tour of England 2025

· Match: England Women vs India Women, 1st T20I

· Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

· Time: 7:00 PM IST

· Date: June 28, 2025 (Saturday)

EN-W vs IN-W: Head-to-Head Stats: ENG-W (22) – IND-W (8)

England Women and India Women have featured in 31 T20Is in women's cricket. India don't have a good record, as they have only 8 wins as compared to 22 for England, and one match has ended without a result.

EN-W vs IN-W: Pitch Report

The surface at Trent Bridge is a flat wicket, which produces bounce and pace, which helps the batters to hit the ball on the up. This venue has hosted 15 T20Is so far, with the team batting first having won 9 games and the chasing side having won 6. The outfield is likely to be good, and this venue produced some high-scoring games in the ongoing T20 Blast 2025.

EN-W vs IN-W: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

EN-W vs IN-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast on Saturday afternoon in Nottingham suggests light rain with a 15 percent chance during the scheduled time. The temperature is likely to reach around 26°C with a moderate wind speed of 24 km/h, whereas the humidity is predicted to be between 50 and 55 percent.

EN-W vs IN-W: Predicted XIs:

England Women: Nat Sciver Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt Hodge, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Em Arlott, Issy Wong, Paige Scholfield, Lauren Bell

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud

EN-W vs IN-W: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh, Amy Jones

· Batters: Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Danni Hodge

· All-rounders: Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt (Captain)

· Bowlers: Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Arundhati Reddy

Dream11 Prediction: England Women have been a very strong team to beat in their own conditions. Adding to that, their record against India Women has been very good, and they will be confident of beating the visitors. The last T20I India played was in December 2024, almost seven months ago.

That can affect the coordination of the team. Though India have an experienced side, their bowling looks slightly weaker as compared to England. The hosts have a great combination, and they will start this game as favorites.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!