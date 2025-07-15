EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction for India Women tour of England 2025, 1st ODI

EN-W vs IN-W: India Women have dominated the first half of their England tour and registered a historic 3-2 series win in T20Is. Though they lost two of the last three games, they will head into the ODI series with momentum on their side. The upcoming ODI series will see the first game taking place at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The match is scheduled to start on Wednesday at 5:30 PM. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will hope to replicate the success in T20Is into the ODI series. But they will have the challenge of a bit longer format. The dynamics will change and India have to be consistent throughout 100 overs.

England will welcome their biggest match-winner and captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, back from injury. She missed three T20Is due to injury but is back leading her team in the series. That will boost England's chance. They have a few more players returning back, and it is going to be a great game between two good teams.

EN-W vs IN-W: Match Info.

· Tournament: India Women tour of England 2025

· Match: England Women vs India Women, 1st ODI

· Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

· Time: 5:30 PM IST

· Date: July 16, 2025 (Wednesday)

EN-W vs IN-W: Head-to-Head Stats: ENG-W (40) – IND-W (34)

England and India have crossed paths 76 times in WODIs. The English side are slightly ahead with a total of 40 wins, whereas India have been victorious in 34 games, with two matches ending without a result.

EN-W vs IN-W: Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl will offer a fast and bouncy pitch. It offers good conditions to bowl for the fast bowlers. But the surface tends to get better with time, and batters will enjoy batting for long. In ODIs, the average score here is 239, and 17 matches each have been won batting first and second.

EN-W vs IN-W: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

EN-W vs IN-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Southampton predicts partly cloudy conditions with the temperature going up to 26°C. The expected humidity lies between 40 and 45 percent with a moderate wind speed of 16 km/h.

EN-W vs IN-W: Predicted XIs:

England Women (EN-W): Nat Sciver-Brunt (Captain), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Em Arlott, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith

India Women (IN-W): Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana. Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol. Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sree Charani, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur. Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

EN-W vs IN-W: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh, Amy Jones

· Batters: Smriti Mandhana,

· All-rounders: Alice Capsey, Prtika Rawal, Nat Sciver Brunt (Captain), Amanjot Kaur (Captain), Deepti Sharma

· Bowlers: Shree Charani Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone

Dream11 Prediction: England might struggle with the form of their batters. They have a strong bowling unit, but it was their batting which didn't work well. But India have a more settled unit, which has almost all the bases covered.

The Indian batting is in good form, and they did well in the T20Is. Bowlers have also used the conditions well. It will be a tight contest, but because India are coming with momentum, they have a good chance to start the ODI series with a win.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!