Emotional Moment: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Father Touches Sunil Gavaskar’s Feet After Son’s Maiden Test Century

Melbourne: Young India batter Nitish Kumar Reddy's father, Mutyala, had an emotional moment on Sunday when he met the cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar on the sidelines of the Melbourne Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

The meeting took place a day after Nitish, scored his maiden Test century for India against Australia in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

A video of their meeting has gone viral, where Mutyala can be seen touching Gavaskar's feet as a mark of respect before hugging him. The video has taken the internet by storm, winning the hearts of cricket fans across the country.

Nitish Reddy played a magnificent knock of 114 runs from 189 balls at a time bailing India out of a precarious situation in the Melbourne Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

His knock included 11 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease and brought the visitors back into the game.

The 21-year-old all-rounder had a day to remember as he struck his maiden Test ton, creating a moment that will be etched in the memories of cricket fans for years to come.

The journey to his maiden Test ton was far from easy, marked by challenges, especially after India lost Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah in quick succession.

When Mohammed Siraj joined Nitish at the crease, Australia's captain Pat Cummins had three deliveries left to deny Nitish his century. Siraj, however, weathered the storm, ensuring Nitish got back on strike to complete his hundred in red-ball cricket.

Earlier on Sunday, India gained momentum over Australia with the help of Bumrah's fiery spell in the second session on Day 04 at the Melbourne Test.

At Tea, Australia stood at 135/6, with Marnus Labuschagne (65*) and Pat Cummins (21*) unbeaten on the crease. Currently, the hosts lead by 240 runs. (ANI)