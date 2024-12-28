Emotional Milestone: Nitish Kumar's Maiden Test Century Lights Up MCG and Reddy Family's Hearts

Melbourne: Emotions took over the Reddy family when Nitish Kumar came out to meet his family after lighting up the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with his maiden Test century.

With stakes going off the roof, it was euphoria for the Indian team and fans when Nitish pulled off a unique celebration after scoring his maiden Test ton in his first outing at the MCG.

His unbeaten 105 became more special, especially considering the situation the Indian team was stuck in after Rishabh Pant's dismissal.

With the scoreboard reading 191/6 and an imposing trail of 283 runs alluding to a follow-on, Nitish upped the ante with Washington Sundar anchoring the partnership.

After the end of the day's play, BCCI shared a heartwarming of Nitish meeting his family members in a video on its social media handle.

Tears rolled down from his mother and father's eyes when they met their son. Nitish received a warm hug from his mother before being embraced by his sister and teary-eyed father, Mutyalu Reddy.

Filled with emotions, Mutyalu kissed his son on his cheek and said, "Nitish played really well today. We have struggled a lot. We are thankful to the Indian team."

"It is not an easy journey for him. We are all very proud of him," Nitish's sister, Tejaswi Reddy added.

Courtesy of Nitish's influential knock, India survived the day with 358/9 on the board, and Nitish returned with 105*, slender hopes of a result in India's favour renewed.

Nitish had to toil hard for his maiden Test hundred, especially after Washington Sundar edged it away off Nathan Lyon. Prayers started to resonate at the MCG after Jasprit Bumrah failed to hold on to his wicket.

Mohammed Siraj had to fend off a couple of deliveries to give Nitish the moment he yearned for. The 21-year-old all-rounder brought his century in style, chipping the ball away for a four.

India will return to resume its innings on Day 4, still trailing by 116 runs, with Nitish and Mohammed Siraj unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)