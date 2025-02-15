Ellyse Perry Praised by Mithali Raj for Key Role in RCB's WPL 2025 Opener Win

Vadodara: Former India cricketer Mithali Raj lauded batting all-rounder Ellyse Perry for 'laying Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) foundation' in the Women's Premier League 2025 season opener against Gujarat Giants.

A half-century by Ellyse Perry and audacious ball-striking in death overs by half-centurion Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja helped defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kickstart their Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign with a massive six-wicket win in Vadodara on Friday.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Mithali Raj said that Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja finished it off brilliantly for the Bengaluru-based franchise in Vadodara. She added that without Perry's contribution the run chase would have been far more challenging.

"As long as Richa Ghosh was at the crease, I believed RCB had a chance. She possesses all the shots--well-timed cover drives and powerful big hits. The left-right combination with Kanika Ahuja also worked to their advantage. Gujarat Giants' bowlers were under pressure, and RCB capitalized on their fielding errors. Ultimately, Richa and Kanika finished it off brilliantly, but credit must also go to Ellyse Perry for laying the foundation. Without her contribution, the chase would have been far more challenging," Mithali Raj was quoted in a release from JioHotstar as saying.

Summarizing the match, RCB won the toss and elected to field first. After being put to bat first, GG's opening pair of Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt took their time picking up speed, with Mooney hitting some boundaries. However, Laura was cleaned up by Renuka Thakur for 6 (10 balls, with one four) by Renuka Singh.

It was captain Ashleigh Gardner's unbeaten 79-run knock and Mooney's 56 runs from 42 balls, which powered the Gujarat-based franchise to 201/5 in the first inning.

Renuka was the pick of the bowlers, conceding just 25 runs and getting two wickets. Kanika, Wareham and Prerna got one wicket each.

During the run-chase of 202, RCB openers Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge started with three fours in the first over, but Gardner pushed them back by removing both the openers in the next over.

Later in the second inning, Ellyse Perry (57), Richa Ghosh (64*) and Kanika Ahuja (30*) played a stupendous knock and chased down the target in just 18.3 overs, helping RCB clinch a 6-wicket triumph on Friday.

Gardner led the Giants' bowling attack with her two wickets.

Richa Ghosh was named the 'Player of the Match' following her magnificent knock. (ANI)