EDC vs SAC Dream11 Team Prediction for World Championship of Legends 2025, Match 8

EDC vs SAC: The ongoing World Championship of Legends 2025 moves to the 8th clash, with two strong sides coming up against each other. England Champions will lock horns with South Africa Champions in the upcoming game. This is scheduled to begin at 9 PM IST on July 24 at Grace Road, Leicester. This is a must-win game for England Champions.

They have played three games and have no win on the board. They lost against Pakistan Champions and West Indies Champions, while their one game against Australia was washed out. If they lose here, it will be difficult for them to fight for the next round.

South Africa Champions, on the other hand, have been brilliant. They are at the top of the ladder with two good wins. They are coming off a dominating win over India Champions. A win here will give South Africa a push towards the semi-final.

EDC vs SAC: Match Info.

· Tournament: World Championship of Legends 2025

· Match: England Champions vs South Africa Champions, Match 8

· Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

· Time: 9:00 PM IST

· Date: July 24, 2025 (Thursday)

EDC vs SAC: Head-to-Head Stats: EDC (1) – AAC (0)

This is the first game this season between these two sides. But they played one match in the first edition, and England Champions won that game by 9 wickets.

EDC vs SAC: Pitch Report

Grace Road is not a high-scoring venue, and it tends to offer an even wicket for T20s. The balance between bat and ball is generally good here. Batting first is likely to be a good option because, under light, the ball seems to do a bit more. That is where the chase becomes slightly difficult here.

EDC vs SAC: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

EDC vs SAC: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday evening in Leicester suggests light rain with 20 percent precipitation. The temperature is expected to be around 21°C with 60 percent humidity, whereas the moderate wind speed is likely to be around 11 km/h.

EDC vs SAC: Predicted XIs:

England Champions (EDC): Tim Ambrose (wk), Sir Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Samit Patel, Eoin Morgan (c), James Vince, Ravi Bopara, Stuart Meaker, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, Ryan Sidebottom

South Africa Champions (SAC): Morne van Wyk (wk), Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Jean-Paul Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso, Imran Tahir

EDC vs SAC: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Phil Mustard

· Batters: Ian Bell, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers (Captain), Eoin Morgan

· All-rounders: Samit Patel (Vice captain), JJ Smuts, Wayne Parnell

· Bowlers: Stuart Meaker, A Phangiso, Liam Plunkett

Dream11 Prediction: The form of England have not been good, and consecutive defeats must have hurt their confidence as well. Though they have some big names on their side, it is all about doing well on the field. That is where South Africa have been pretty good. Their players are performing well, and their strong batting core is the reason for their success. That is why they are currently favorites to win this contest.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!