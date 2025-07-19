EDC vs AAC Dream11 Team Prediction for World Championship of Legends 2025, Match 3

EDC vs AAC: The second edition of the World Championship of Legend (WLC) has begun with a thrilling game. The first doubleheader of the tournament will take place on Saturday. Match no. 3 will feature a contest between England Champions and Australia Champions. This contest will start at 9 PM on July 19 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

England didn't have a great start, as they lost their opening game. They will be hoping to address the errors they made in the first game and get points on the table. But it won't be easy, as they are up against a strong opponent. They need runs from their top orders.

Brett Lee is all set to lead Australia Champions in this game, and there are plenty of stars featuring for them. The likes of Chris Lynn, Callum Ferguson, Moises Henriques, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, and others will be in action for Australia Champions. We are in for a cracking contest between bat and ball.

EDC vs AAC: Match Info.

· Tournament: World Championship of Legends 2025

· Match: England Champions vs Australia Champions, Match 3

· Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

· Time: 9:00 PM IST

· Date: July 19, 2025 (Saturday)

EDC vs AAC: Head-to-Head Stats: EDC (40) – AAC (35)

The first edition saw one contest between Australia Champions and England Champions. Australia won that game by six wickets. The upcoming contest will be the second encounter between these sides.

EDC vs AAC: Pitch Report

Edgbaston offers a good surface for a T20 game that helps batters and bowlers evenly. There is enough movement with the new ball, which will keep the bowlers interested. Though spinners might not be that effective, bowling wicket-to-wicket can be hard to face. The batting conditions will improve as the match goes on.

EDC vs AAC: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

EDC vs AAC: Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts a 30 percent chance of rain on Saturday in Birmingham. The maximum temperature is around 21°C with the average wind speed of 5-6 km/h. Meanwhile, the humidity index is likely to be around 66 percent.

EDC vs AAC: Predicted XIs:

England Champions (EDC): Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan (c), Alastair Cook, James Vince, Tim Ambrose, Phil Mustard (wk), Liam Plunkett, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Ryan Sidebottom, Chris Tremlett, Stuart Meaker

Australia Champions (AAC): Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Moises Henriques, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Steve Okeefe, Brett Lee (c), Peter Siddle, Nathan Coulter-Nile

EDC vs AAC: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Ben Dunk (Captain), Phil Mustard

· Batters: James Vince (Vice Captain), Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan

· All-rounders: Moises Henriques, Ben Cutting

· Bowlers: Brett Lee, Liam Plunkett

Dream11 Prediction: England Champions had a tough first game, and they will be looking to bounce back. But the challenge will be the top order that failed. James Vince is the one who can take the game, but for Australia, they have some serious power hitters throughout the batting order.

They also have a stronger bowling unit than England Champions. That will give them an edge in this game. With rain predicted, the toss can also play a vital role in the game. But on comparing these two sides, Australia Champions are likely to win.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!