DUR vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction for Vitality T20 Blast 2025, North Group

DUR vs LEI: After a gap of one day, the action returns to the ongoing T20 Blast 2025. One game is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (July 15), which will be held in the North Group. Durham are searching for their first title and have had a decent season so far.

They will take on the former champion Leicestershire at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, at 11 PM. Durham are currently third on the table with seven wins in 12 matches. They are coming into this contest on the back of two consecutive defeats and will be hoping to get over the line here.

On the other hand, Leicestershire, have been slipping down the table with every game. They have lost three of their last four matches. This game is very important for their survival, and they need points from this match. They have a good chance to move two spots up on the table with a win here.

DUR vs LEI: Match Info.

· Tournament: Vitality T20 Blast 2025

· Match: Durham (DUR) vs Leicestershire (LEI), North Group

· Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

· Time: 11:00 PM IST

· Date: July 15, 2025 (Tuesday)

DUR vs LEI: Head-to-Head Stats: DUR (20) – LEI (18)

These two sides have been up against each other 40 times in total. Durham are marginally ahead with 20 wins, while Leicestershire have won 18 games, and two games have been washed out.

DUR vs LEI: Pitch Report

Riverside Ground has been a good bowling venue with enough help for the bowlers. The first-inning average score here is 138 in T20s, with the team batting second having won more games. This season, five games have been played here, and four ended in favor of batting first.

DUR vs LEI: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: N/A (Not televised in India)

· Digital: Sony LIV or Jio Hotstar (App or website)

DUR vs LEI: Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts a 45 percent chance of showers on Tuesday evening in Chester-le-Street. The temperature is likely to be around 15°C with a moderate wind speed of 10 km/h. The expected humidity is to be around 83 percent in the evening.

DUR vs LEI: Predicted XIs:

Durham (DUR): Alex Lees (captain), Graham Clark, Colin Ackermann. David Bedingham, Oliver Robinson (wk), James Neesham. Will Rhodes, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Kasey Aldridge, Callum Parkinson

Leicestershire (LEI): Louis Kimber (captain), Shan Masood, Rishi Patel, Ben Cox (wk), Soloman Budinger, Rehan Ahmed, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Joshua F Thomas, Samuel Wood, Josh Hull

DUR vs LEI: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Ben Cox

· Batters: Louis Kimber, Graham Clark, Colin Ackermann, Alex Lees, Solomon Budinger

· All-rounders: James Neesham (Vice-captain), Logan van Beek (Captain), Rehan Ahmed

· Bowlers: Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson

Dream11 Prediction: Durham and Leicestershire will be up against each other for the second time this season. Leicestershire won the previous game by six runs. But since then, things have changed. Though Durham are sitting in a better spot than Leicestershire, their last two results have gone against them.

Leicestershire have also not done well in recent matches. Durham will be playing a home game, and they have a great chance here. They know the conditions well and have played here a lot. The prediction of rain makes the toss also very important. But overall, Durham are all suited to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!