Duffy powers New Zealand to 3-1 series win over West Indies

Dunedin: Jacob Duffy's 4-35 helped New Zealand secure an eight-wicket victory in the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies as the hosts clinched the five-match series 3-1 here at the University Oval on Thursday.

The West Indies had their opportunities but lost a few close matches. They won the first game by seven runs, then New Zealand claimed the second by three runs and the third by nine runs; all three matches were decided in the final over, before the fourth game in Nelson was washed out.

Batting in conditions where the ball was moving around and the bounce was uneven, the West Indies were blown away by Duffy as they lost four wickets inside 10 balls during the powerplay. If not for Romario Shepherd and Roston Chase, it would've been a struggle even to post 100 runs on the scoreboard.

Duffy caused chaos in the third over when he dismissed Shai Hope, Ackeem Auguste, and Sherfane Rutherford, leaving the tourists struggling at 21-4 after three overs.

In the process, Duffy raised his T20I wicket tally to 50 in his 38th match. Only Trent Boult (36) and Lockie Ferguson (37) have reached this mark more quickly.

Then, Chase built a 42-run partnership with Jason Holder for the sixth wicket. However, both set batters were dismissed within five balls of each other, and Matthew Forde soon joined them, leaving the score at 94 for 8 in the 14th over.

Shepherd then stitched a 43-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Shamar Springer before the visitors were bowled out for 140 in 18.4 overs.

In response to a modest 141-run target, openers Tim Robinson (45) and Devon Conway (47) provided a quick start as New Zealand raced to 69 in just seven overs, making the rest of the chase a formality as the hosts secured victory with eight wickets remaining and 26 balls to spare.

After Robinson’s dismissal, Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman’s 21-run knocks meant the Kiwis concluded the series in style.

