DER vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction for Vitality T20 Blast 2025, North Group

DER vs WAS: The last day of the league stage in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast 2025 is all set to bring 8 high-profile matches among 16 teams. Please, games will decide the fate of these competing teams, and fans will be treated with some nonstop action. One of these matches will feature an encounter between Derbyshire and Warwickshire.

This contest has a scheduled start of 11 PM on Friday at County Ground in Derby. Derbyshire have been eliminated from the race. They are placed at the bottom of the group with only four wins in 13 games this season. They won their last game, but it wasn't enough.

Derbyshire will be playing the last game of this season and will hope to give their home fans a good win. Warwickshire still have a chance. They are fifth in the group, and only four teams can qualify. If they win this game, they will move to the fourth spot, which will be what they are looking for.

DER vs WAS: Match Info.

· Tournament: Vitality T20 Blast 2025

· Match: Derbyshire (DER) vs Warwickshire (WAS), North Group

· Venue: County Ground, Derby

· Time: 11:00 PM IST

· Date: July 18, 2025 (Friday)

DER vs WAS: Head-to-Head Stats: DER (8) – WAS (10)

Derbyshire have squared off against Warwickshire 18 times in total. Warwickshire have won 10 matches and are slightly ahead in the race in comparison to 8 wins for Derbyshire.

DER vs WAS: Pitch Report

County Ground in Derby is a good scoring venue. This venue is generally used to host domestic games or women’s matches. The average first-innings T20 score here Is 136, and the team batting first has won six out of ten matches played here. We might see a high-scoring game here on Friday.

DER vs WAS: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: N/A (Not televised in India)

· Digital: Sony LIV or Jio Hotstar (App or website)

DER vs WAS: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday evening in Derby suggests a 25 percent chance of rain. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 24°C with an average wind speed of 10 km/h, while the humidity is expected to be around 65-70 percent.

DER vs WAS: Predicted XIs:

Derbyshire (DER): Caleb Jewell, Harry Came, Ane Donald (wk), Samit Patel (Captain), Wayne Madsen, Zak Chappell, Ross Whiteley, Martin Andersson, Allah Ghazanfar, Ben Atichison, Patrick Brown

Warwickshire (WAS): Tom Latham (wk), Alex Davies (captain), Sam Hain, Sam Mousley, Ed Barnard, Jacob Bethell, Danny Brings, George Gartan, Hasan Ali, Richard Gleeson, Craig Miles

DER vs WAS: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Alex Davies, Ane Donald

· Batters: Wayne Madsen, Caleb Jewell, Sam Hain, Jacob Bethell

· All-rounders: Ed Barnard, San Mousley (Captain), Samit Patel (Vice Captain)

· Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Allah Ghazanfar

Dream11 Prediction: It has been a nightmare of a season for Derbyshire, and they would be looking to end it as soon as possible. They are already out and will have no pressure now. They can play and perform freely. Playing at home will be another added advantage for them.

But they are up against a team that has already beaten them once this season. Warwickshire are coming off a loss, but they have done a great job overall. They will be confident and will be favorites for this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!