Delhi Royals Joins Legend 90 League: New Franchise Unveiled with Striking Logo

New Delhi: Delhi Royals has been officially unveiled as the latest franchise in the highly anticipated Legend 90 League, set to commence in February 2025. The announcement of the team, along with the reveal of its striking logo, marks an exciting chapter for cricket enthusiasts in the capital and beyond.

The Delhi Royals also unveiled their official logo, a depiction of an armour shield symbolizing strength, resilience and valour. Designed to reflect the team's fighting spirit and commitment to excellence, the shield represents the Royals' readiness to take on challenges with determination.

The Delhi Royals franchise is acquired by Mannat Group. As the proud owners of Delhi Royals, Mannat is set to bring its pioneering spirit to the dynamic 90-ball cricket format, uniting legendary players and fans worldwide.

Speaking at the launch of the franchise, Mannat Group representative Mandeep Malik expressed his excitement about the new venture and said, "The Delhi Royals signifies the pride of the national capital. We are committed to creating a team that showcases determination, skill, and sportsmanship. The Legend 90 League is a fantastic platform to bring cricketing legends back to the field, and we are thrilled to be a part of it."

"At Mannat Group, we believe in empowering the youth through opportunities that inspire and uplift. The Delhi Royals is more than just a team; it's a platform to connect young minds with the passion, discipline, and legacy of cricket. Our goal is to inspire millions of fans and connect them to the legacy of cricket through this innovative format," said Devender Kadyan, chairman of Mannat Group

The Legend 90 League, with its innovative 90-ball format, is set to redefine the way fans experience cricket. Earlier this month, former Indian cricketer and spinner Harbhajan Singh graced the league's launch event.

As the brand ambassador of the Legend 90 League, Harbhajan Singh expressed his excitement about the initiative, highlighting its potential to bring fans closer to the game and their favourite cricketing legends.

The league will feature seven franchises and showcase the skills of 90 legendary players. With its dynamic format and participation from iconic cricketers, the Legend 90 League promises to be a spectacular sporting extravaganza. (ANI)