Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Match 20 Prediction, WPL 2026

The final game of the league stage of the WPL 2026 will determine who will be taking on Gujarat Giants Women in the eliminator. Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already secured a place in the grand finale of the tournament. With a win over Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, led by Ash Gardner, also qualified for the next round. MI-W's chances depend on the final group game.

This game will see a faceoff between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women. It will be live at BCA Stadium on February 1 (Sunday) at 7:30 PM IST. Jemimah Rodrigues and her team have their fate in their own hands. They have been average throughout this season and need this win to qualify for the next round. UPW-W might not qualify even after a win, but they can certainly spoil the party of DC-W by beating them.

DC-W vs UPW-W: Match Info.

· Tournament : Women’s Premier League 2026

· Match : Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, Match 20

· Venue : BCA Stadium, Vadodara

7:30 PM IST

· Date : Februry 01, 2026 (Sunday)

DC-W vs UPW-W: Head-to-Head: UPW-W (2) – DC-W (5)

These two teams have been put up against each other seven times in the WPL. Delhi Capitals Women have managed a total of 5 wins as compared to two wins for UP Warriorz.

DC-W vs UPW-W: Pitch Report

The wicket at BCA Stadium has been more in favor of the batters. There have been plenty of runs. With boundaries not big enough, batters have been found to go hard against all kinds of bowling. The wicket will only improve with time, and both teams will look to chase.

DC-W vs UPW-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

DC-W vs UPW-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Vadodara will be cloudy, with the temperature expected to be around 26°C. The average wind speed is around 4-6 kmph with an average humidity between 50 and 60 percent.

DC-W vs UPW-W: Last Five Results

Delhi Capitals Women: W, L, W, W, L

UP Warriorz Women: L, W, W, L, L

DC-W vs UPW-W: Predicted XIs:

DC Women: S. Verma, L. Lee (wk), L. Wolvaardt, J. Rodrigues (c), M. Kapp, N. Prasad, C. Henry, S. Rana, M. Mani, S. Charani, N. Sharma

UPW Women: M. Lanning (c), S. Shaikh, A. Jones (wk), H. Deol, C. Tryon, D. Sharma, S. Sehrawat, S. Ecclestone, A. Sobhana Joy, S. Pandey, K. Gaud

DC-W vs UPW-W: Top Players

GG Women: Deepti Sharma has been underutilized in this tournament. But this is the game for her where she can show her skills and produce a good all-round effort to take her team to win.

MI Women: Marizanne Kapp has started to perform in recent matches. She can change the game with a bat and ball, which makes her a valuable asset.

DC-W vs UPW-W Today’s Match Prediction: Both teams will be under pressure, and the one that can hold their nerves can win this game. DC-W have performed well overall, but whenever they have been put under pressure, they have failed. Their top order, which started well this season, has looked under par in recent matches.

The middle-order batters have looked good, but they have not been able to play at a higher strike rate. UPW-W have been poor throughout, but with not much left to play, they can play freely and produce a great game here. But these two teams will be compared overall; DC-W are better suited to win this game.

