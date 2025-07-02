DD vs TGS Dream11 Team Prediction for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025, Eliminator

DD vs TGS: After the wait of 8 editions, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have finally made it to the TNPL final. They are coming off a big win over Chepauk Super Gillies to book a ticket for TNPL 2025 final. Now the playoffs will move on to their first knockout. The Eliminator will be played between Dindigul Dragons and Trichy Grand Cholas.

This contest will be live from NPR College Ground, Dindigul, at 7:15 PM IST on Wednesday (July 2). This contest will decide the fate of these teams. The winner will advance to Qualifier 2, whereas the losing team will have to leave the tournament empty-handed.

The defending champion, the Dragons, finished the league stage in third spot with 8 points. The Super Cholas were lucky to qualify. They had the same points as the Salem Spartans, but the better NRR helped them reach this stage. And now, it will depend on how these sides perform, because there is no turning back from here, and one error can end all the hard work done so far.

DD vs TGS: Match Info.

· Tournament: Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025

· Match: Trichy Grand Cholas vs Dindigul Dragons, (DD vs TGS), Eliminator

· Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

· Time: 7:15 PM IST

· Date: July 2, 2025 (Wednesday)

DD vs TGS: Head-to-Head Stats: DD (2) – TGS (1)

Three matches have been played between Dindigul Dragons and Trichy Grand Cholas in the TNPL so far. The Dragons have been victorious twice, and one contest saw the Grand Cholas as the winner. These two sides met already a few days back, and the Grand Cholas won that game by four wickets.

DD vs TGS: Pitch Report

NPR College Ground is traditionally an excellent venue if you are a batter. Historically, the average score in the first innings is around 160 in TNPL. It is a batting-friendly venue but tends to move slowly. Slow bowlers might be more effective because of the slowness of the pitch. However, dew can play its part in making it difficult for bowlers.

DD vs TGS: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

DD vs TGS: Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts humid conditions for Wednesday evening in Dindigul. The temperature is likely to remain as high as 30-31°C with a moderate wind speed of 13 km/h, while the humidity is expected to be over 50 percent.

DD vs TGS: Predicted XIs:

Trichy Grand Cholas: Jayaraman Suresh Kumar (c & wk), Waseem Ahmed, Sujay Sivasankaran, Jagatheesan Kousik, Sanjay Yadav, Mukilesh U, P. Saravana Kumar, R. Rajkumar, V. Athisayaraj Davidson, N. Selva Kumaran, K. Easwaran

Dindigul Dragons: Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Shivam Singh, Baba Indrajith (wk), Maan Bafna, Vimal Khumar, Hunny Saini, Karthik Saran, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sasidharan Ravichandran, G. Periyaswamy

DD vs TGS: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Baba Indrajith

· Batters: Shivam Singh S, U Mukilesh

· All-rounders: Ravi Ashwin (Captain), R Rajkumar, Sanjay Yadav (Vice Captain), Jahatheesan Kousik

· Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Ganesan Periyaswamy, Athisayaraj Davidson, K Easwaran

Dream11 Prediction: It is expected to be a thrilling contest between two good sides. It is a high-pressure game, and nerves will be very high. The Super Cholas beat the Dragons a few days back, but it didn't mean that they could do it again. Both sides have different strengths. The Super Cholas have a strong batting group.

They will fancy their chances to chase. But Dindigul Dragons have covered all the bases, and they have some big names featuring in their bowling unit. Then their batting is also pretty good. That is why the current odds are in favor of the Dragons.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!