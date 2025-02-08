David Warner's Determination to Lift ILT20 Trophy as Dubai Capitals Face Desert Vipers in Final

Dubai: Dubai Capitals' star opener David Warner shared his team's determination to clinch the trophy after their impressive run in the tournament, including three victories against their finals opponents, the Desert Vipers whom they are slated to face in the finals again, as per the ILT20 press release.

David Warner, who has been instrumental in the Capitals' journey to the final, reflected on the team's collective excitement and ambition.

"Everyone's excited from the background staff to the GMR owners and the players performing on field. We got so close last year, and hopefully this year we can lift the trophy," Warner said, according to ILT20 press release.

Addressing the team's previous victories against Desert Vipers, Warner remained cautious.

"When you've beaten them a couple of times, that's the scary part. Sometimes that momentum can break. Hopefully, that doesn't happen, and we can continue our form," the opener said.

David Warner also analysed the opposition's strengths of Desert Vipers and recent changes, noting potential advantages for his team.

"Their captain has a slight hamstring issue and might not play. They've also lost Wanindu Hasaranga, who's a big part of their group, to international duty with Sri Lanka. They have a powerhouse batting lineup, so for us, it's all about taking early wickets and sticking to our basics and plans with the ball," the left-hand batter said.

Australian legend David Warner highlighted fielding as a crucial factor in their tournament success and emphasized the importance of maintaining their current momentum.

"We've been playing some good cricket, scoring good runs, and chasing good totals. Our bowling has been exceptional. For us, it's about having the right energy and attitude, making sure we're hitting the ground running," the southpaw remarked.

The Australian veteran also praised Afghan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib's contributions to the team's success.

"Gulbadin has grown from strength to strength. He's adapted well to these wickets, which are a bit slow and low. He's a big player for us, and hopefully, with one more game to go, we can lift that trophy," Warner said.

When asked about the Australian national team's upcoming Champions Trophy campaign without Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Warner expressed confidence in the depth of Australian cricket; "All players are very good in World Cups, Champions Trophies, and tournament play. The Australian team knows how to win and succeed, regardless of which players they field."

The ILT20 final between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers promises to be an exciting conclusion to the tournament to be livestreamed at 7:30pm IST on the 9th of February, with both teams looking to claim the prestigious trophy. (ANI)