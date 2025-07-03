CSG vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025, Qualifier 2

CSG vs DD: The winner of Qualifier 2 will face IDream Triuppur Tamizhans in the final of the TNPL 2025.

CSG vs DD: Ravichandran Ashwin led the defending champion to a dominating win over Trichy Grand Cholas in the Eliminator to take one step near the final. Now, they will be in another must-win situation as they will face the four-time champion in Qualifier 2. This clash will be played between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons.

This contest has a scheduled start of 7:15 PM IST on Friday at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul. The two teams have done a lot of hard work throughout this season, and this match will decide which of these teams will go forward.

Some well-known faces are part of this contest, and it will be a much-awaited clash to decide the second finalist of the competition. So, whom are you backing? Ravichandran Ashwin with his team, the Super Gillies, who were undefeated in the group stage?

CSG vs DD: Match Info.

· Tournament: Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025

· Match: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons, (CSG vs DD), Qualifier 2

· Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

· Time: 7:15 PM IST

· Date: July 4, 2025 (Friday)

CSG vs DD: Head-to-Head Stats: DD (4) – TGS (9)

There have been a total of 13 matches between these two sides in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. Chepauk Super Gillies have nine victories under their belts, and Dindigul Dragons have four wins.

CSG vs DD: Pitch Report

NPR College Ground offers a balanced surface, which is helpful for both aspects of the game. But as seen in the past few years, the surface has flattened and become more batter-friendly. The average scores range here around 150-160. This is a big pressure game, and we might see a score of 160, also pretty competitive. The team that wins the toss should bat first, because chasing in big matches can be difficult.

CSG vs DD: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

CSG vs DD: Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts a 25 percent chance of rain on Friday evening in Dindigul. We might see some rain breaks. The temperature is expected to be around 33°C with a moderate wind speed of 19 km/h and a humidity of 46 percent.

CSG vs DD: Predicted XIs:

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG): Baba Aparajith (captain). Vijay Shankar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Swapnil Singh, K Aashiq, S Dinesh Raj, Mokit Hariharan, Abhishek Tanwar, J Prem Kumar, M Silambarasan, Lokesh Raj

Dindigul Dragons (DD): Ravi Ashwin (c), Shivam Singh, Maan Bafna, Vimal Khumar, Baba Indrajith (wk), Hunny Saini, Sandeep Warrier, Karthik Saran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sasidharan Ravichandran, G. Periyaswamy

CSG vs DD: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Baba Indrajith

· Batters: Baba Aparajith, Aashiq K, M Hariharan, Vimal Khumar

· All-rounders: Ravi Ashwin (Captain), Vijay Shankar (Vice Captain), Abhishek Tanwar

· Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Ganesan Periyaswamy, M Silambarasan

Dream11 Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies have beaten Dindigul Dragons once in the league stage and were undefeated in that round. It was the defeat in Qualifier 1, which pushed them into this situation. But their overall performances have been top-class, and they can't write the Dragons off.

They are coming off some great wins, which must have boosted their confidence. That will give them enough opportunity to fancy their chances. Though their record against the Super Gilliers is not great, they have equal chances. However, we will look at the overall form and give an edge to the Super Gillies.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!