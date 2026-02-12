CAN vs UAE Prediction, Match 20, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Another action-packed day is waiting for the fans in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The upcoming contest will be played in Group D, featuring Canada and the United Arab Emirates. This contest will be live from Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 13 (Friday) at 3 PM IST. These two sides are in the hunt for their first win of the tournament. Canada locked horns with South Africa.

They ended up losing the game by 57 runs. Despite a defeat, there were some good contributions from Navneet Dhaliwal (64 off 49) and Ansh Patel (3/31). UAE had an even poorer game as New Zealand thrashed them by ten wickets to record one of the biggest wins in T20 World Cup history. Captain Muhammad Waseem (66 off 45) and Alishan Sharafu (55 off 47) were the only two good contributions from the UAE. Now, both sides will be under the pressure of elimination and will put everything into winning this game.

CAN vs UAE: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : Canada vs United Arab Emirates, Match 20

· Venue : Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

· Time : 3:00 PM IST

· Date : February 13, 2026 (Friday)

CAN vs UAE: Head-to-Head: CAN (1) – UAE (0)

These two sides have played one game in T20 internationals until now. The UAE have recorded that win.

CAN vs UAE: Pitch Report

The wicket at Arun Jaitley Stadium is good for batting. There is not much help for the bowlers here, and it is about changing length and pace. As seen in the IND vs NAM game, batters did well here. The bounce is good, and batters can hit through the line. With the ground not big enough, we might see batters going for big shots.

CAN vs UAE: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

CAN vs UAE: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday afternoon in Delhi will be cloudy, with the temperature going up to 24°C. The expected humidity will be around 30 percent with a moderate wind speed of 10 kmph.

CAN vs UAE: Last Five Results

United Arab Emirates: W, L, L, L, L

Canada: L, W, W, L, L

Canada vs United Arab Emirates: Predicted XIs:

Canada: D. Bajwa (c), N. Dhaliwal, N. Kirton, Y. Samra, S. Movva (wk), S. Bin Zafar, D. Heyliger, H. Thaker, J. Singh, K. Sana, A. Patel

United Arab Emirates: A. Sharma (wk), M. Waseem (c), M. Kumar, D. Parashar, A. Sharafu, S. Khan, H. Kaushik, Md. Arfan, H. Ali, J. Siddique, M. Rohid Khan

CAN vs UAE: Players to Watch out for

United Arab Emirates: Captain Muhammad Waseem is in red-hot form. He also started the tournament with a qualifying half-century in the first game and showed that he is hitting the ball well.

Canada: Dilpreet Bajwa, as a leader, will have a big responsibility on his shoulders. He bowls smartly and takes wickets, and with the bat, he is a utility batter.

Canada vs United Arab Emirates Today’s Match Prediction: Both sides have struggled in their first games, and they will be under pressure. But the team that will hold the nerve well will come out victorious. Canada look a little poor with the bat. They need contributions from their top order. That is a major area of concern for them.

The UAE have a strong batting unit, and their top order is firing. But their bowling is looking out of form. But if we look at the history between these two sides, the UAE have always dominated Canada. Hence, we will go by the history and back the United Arab Emirates to win this game.

