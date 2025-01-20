Brathwaite Cites Tough Multan Pitch as Key to West Indies' 1st Test Loss

Multan: Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite pointed out the reason behind West Indies' 127-run defeat against Pakistan in the first Test match of the series and said that the pitch in Multan was difficult to bat on.

With the help of Sajid Khan's nine-wicket haul in the Multan Test, Pakistan clinched a massive 127-run triumph over West Indies on Sunday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Brathwaite said that the Caribbeans expect the same type of pitch in the second Test match of the series against Pakistan.

"We expect the same type of pitch in the second Test and we've got to come better. It was a difficult pitch to bat on for sure. But it's their decision how they want the pitch. We've just got to come good," Brathwaite was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The Caribbean skipper heaped praise on Jomel Warrican's performance in the first Test and said he has worked extremely hard over the years.

"It's great to see. Jamal has worked extremely hard over the years and it's good to see he got his first five-wicket haul. His hard work has paid off. He bowled well; he was consistent. I wish him all the best in his second test match," he added.

He hoped for a better all-round performance from the Caribbeans to win the second Test match of the series.

"I do think we could improve bowling-wise. We gave them 50-60 runs too much in the first innings because the pitch spun from ball one and we could have created enough pressure on the batters to get more wickets. Saying that we also didn't bat as well as we could. I think Alick [Athanaze, whose fourth innings 55 was West Indies highest individual score] showed us today how easy it can be. You've got to be braver in your shot selection. But I think a better all-round performance and we could win the second Test," the West Indies skipper added.

The match saw Pakistan's spinners dominate, with Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, and Abrar Ahmed claiming all 20 wickets. This performance has set a new world record for consecutive home matches where Pakistan's spinners have taken all wickets. With this win, Pakistan has taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. (ANI)